Two NFC South rivals will kick off their 2023 NFL season on Sunday with a crucial divisional matchup as the Carolina Panthers visit the Atlanta Falcons. The two franchises are both coming off 7-10 seasons in 2022 but are hoping to take advantage of a weakened division with a new starting quarterback. Desmond Ridder takes over for Atlanta in his second season, while No. 1 pick Bryce Young is the new signal caller in Carolina. Both quarterbacks will have the potential to set the tone in their first full season as starters and could make an impact early after 8-9 won the division last season.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Panthers vs. Falcons odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 40. Before making any Falcons vs. Panthers picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the computer simulation model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on Falcons vs. Panthers and just locked in its picks and NFL Week 1 predictions. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Falcons vs. Panthers:

Falcons vs. Panthers spread: Falcons -3.5

Falcons vs. Panthers over/under: 40 points

Why the Falcons can cover

Atlanta handed Ridder the reins for the last four games of the 2022 season, with the Falcons losing Ridder's first two starts and then winning the last two. For his part, Ridder did a nice job of taking care of the football when called upon, throwing zero interceptions in 115 pass attempts during his rookie season and completing 63.5% of his passes.

In a Week 18 win over the Buccaneers, Ridder went 19-for-30 for 224 yards and threw his first two career touchdown passes. Atlanta will certainly be hoping that he can build on that performance. Drake London had six catches for 120 yards in that victory and his rapport with Ridder will be crucial early in the season with Atlanta hoping to allow rookie running back Bijan Robinson to get acclimated.

Why the Panthers can cover

The Panthers are very much in rebuilding mode, but they do have a proven head coach in Frank Reich and plenty of talented young players at key positions. Reich led the Indianapolis Colts to two playoff appearances in five seasons, and is considered by many around the league to be one of the top offensive minds in the business.

All eyes will be on rookie quarterback Bryce Young, who will be making his first career professional start. The Panthers gave up a lot to move up in the draft to select the former Alabama standout, and his performance will likely dictate how the season goes for Carolina.

