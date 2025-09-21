The Carolina Panthers will try to get in the win column for the first time this season when they host the Atlanta Falcons in an NFC South matchup during the Week 3 NFL schedule. Carolina opened the season with a road loss at Jacksonville before falling to Arizona in another road game last week. Atlanta lost to Tampa Bay in its season opener, but it bounced back with a 22-6 win over Minnesota in Week 2. These rivals split the season series last year, with the road team winning both matchups.

Kickoff from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte is set for 1 p.m. ET. Atlanta is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Panthers vs. Falcons odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 44. The Falcons are -234 money line favorites (risk $234 to win $100), while the Panthers are +192 underdogs. Before making any Falcons vs. Panthers picks, make sure you check out the picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Where to watch Panthers vs. Falcons on Sunday

When: Sunday, Sept. 21

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Fubo

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Falcons vs. Panthers betting preview

Odds: Falcons -4.5, over/under 44

Atlanta is coming off a comprehensive victory over Minnesota last week, showing promise on both sides of the ball. Running back Bijan Robinson racked up 143 rushing yards on 22 carries against a stout rushing defense, averaging 6.5 yards per carry. Defensively, the Falcons recorded six sacks against the Vikings. However, they are just 2-7-1 against the spread in their last 10 games dating back to last season.



Carolina has been much better against the spread, covering in eight of its last 11 games. The Panthers have lost their first two games this season though, falling to the Jaguars and Cardinals. They will be happy to play at home for the first time this season, especially since they have covered the spread in four of their last six games against the Falcons.

Model's Falcons vs. Panthers prediction, picks

These rivals went Over the betting total in both meetings last season, and there was plenty of room to spare each time. They combined for 58 points in October before racking up 82 points in January. SportsLine's model is not expecting quite that many fireworks this time around, but the 47 projected points provide cushion at the current total. The Panthers have gone Over in five of their last six games, and Atlanta's offense should have no problem moving the ball on Sunday. The Over is hitting in 54% of the model's simulations.

