Through 1 Quarter

The experts predicted a victory for the New England Patriots, but it's no sure thing at this point. a win is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but they are up 3 to nothing over the Atlanta FalconsThe Patriots have enjoyed the tag-team combination of RB Damien Harris and RB Rhamondre Stevenson. The former has picked up 35 yards on the ground on five carries, while the latter has picked up 26 yards on the ground on three carries.

With four games going down to the wire already, it's been a real nail-biter of a season for New England, and they are locked in another battle with Atlanta. Maybe they will pull away, but we predict a narrow margin.

Who's Playing

New England @ Atlanta

Current Records: New England 6-4; Atlanta 4-5

What to Know

The New England Patriots will square off against the Atlanta Falcons on the road at 8:20 p.m. ET Thursday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Patriots have a defense that allows only 17.7 points per game, so Atlanta's offense will have their work cut out for them.

New England ran circles around the Cleveland Browns this past Sunday, and the extra yardage (452 yards vs. 217 yards) paid off. New England steamrolled past Cleveland 45-7 at home. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point New England had established a 31-7 advantage. RB Rhamondre Stevenson and WR Kendrick Bourne were among the main playmakers for New England as the former rushed for two TDs and 100 yards on 20 carries and the latter caught four passes for one TD and 98 yards. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Stevenson has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season. Stevenson's sharp performance also set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Meanwhile,'s it's hard to picture a worse defeat than the 43-3 bruising that the Falcons suffered against the Dallas Cowboys this past Sunday. Atlanta was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 36-3. QB Matt Ryan had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw two interceptions with a passing completion percentage of only 42.86%.

New England is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

New England didn't have too much trouble with Atlanta at home when the teams previously met four seasons ago as they won 23-7. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Patriots since the squad won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $37.00

Odds

The Patriots are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Patriots as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New England have won both of the games they've played against Atlanta in the last seven years.