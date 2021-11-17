The Week 11 NFL schedule gets underway when the Atlanta Falcons square off against the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football. The Patriots are coming off a dominant 45-7 victory over the Cleveland Browns. The Falcons, meanwhile, suffered a humiliating 43-3 defeat against the Dallas Cowboys last week. New England has won its last six meetings against Atlanta and covered four straight games overall.

Kickoff from Mercedes Benz Stadium is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. New England is favored by seven points in the latest Falcons vs. Patriots odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Over-Under is 47.5.

Falcons vs. Patriots spread: Patriots -7

Falcons vs. Patriots over-under: 47.5 points

Falcons vs. Patriots money line: New England -300, Atlanta +240

NE: Patriots are 4-0 against the spread in their last four games

ATL: Under is 5-0 in Falcons' last five Thursday games



Why the Patriots can cover

The Patriots put the entire league on notice last week with an emphatic 45-7 victory over the Browns. New England has now won its last four games, and the Patriots can attribute their success to the play of quarterback Mac Jones. The rookie signal-caller completed 19-of-23 passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns last week against Cleveland.

Jones has thrown two or more touchdown passes in three of his last five games. Jones has also taken care of the ball, throwing just one interception in his last four outings. Plus, New England has been dominant on the road, winning four of its last five road games, which includes a 24-6 victory over the Panthers earlier this month.

Why the Falcons can cover

Matt Ryan has completed 68 percent of his passes for 2,274 yards with 15 passing touchdowns. Ryan has also tossed at least two passing touchdowns in six games thus far. The Boston College product has thrown for more than 300 yards in four games this season. His best outing came in Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints, when he went 23-of-30 for a season-high 343 yards and two touchdowns.

Rookie tight end Kyle Pitts leads the team with 40 catches for 606 yards and a touchdown. Pitts is a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses due to his unique combination of size, speed, and sure hands. The 2021 fourth overall pick leads Atlanta with 67.3 receiving yards per game. Pitts recorded back-to-back 100-yard performances against the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins, combining for 16 receptions for 282 yards with one touchdown in the two games.

