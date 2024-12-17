Falcons vs. Raiders score, takeaways: Kirk Cousins struggles, but Atlanta survives late Las Vegas rally

Hail Mary attempt picked off
Desmond Ridder had two shots at the end zone, but the final chance was picked off by Jessie Bates on the final play. The Falcons survive 15-9. Just a bad game by a team that somehow stayed alive in the playoff race.
The Atlanta Falcons snapped their four-game losing streak, but that was all Atlanta could say in a 15-9 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders Monday night. The Falcons scored just 15 points and survived a late charge against a Raiders team led by Desmond Ridder for the victory.
Atlanta stayed one game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for first place in the NFC South, but there was little for the Falcons to be encouraged by. The Falcons had 11 possessions and scored just one touchdown, a 30-yard pass from Kirk Cousins to Drake London on the game's second possession to take a 7-0 lead. The Falcons never trailed, but they just couldn't pull away.
That almost came back to bite them, as Ridder threw a touchdown pass to Ameer Abdullah with 2:54 left to make the score 15-9. Ridder struggled throughout the night, but had a chance to win the game with 1:50 left. Las Vegas had two Hail Mary attempts in the final seconds, as Jessie Bates picked off Ridder on the final play to seal the victory.
Ridder finished 23 of 39 for 208 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions despite struggling for 3.5 quarters.
Cousins struggled throughout the night, finishing 11 of 17 for 12 yards with a touchdown and an interception. The Falcons had just 261 yards of offense and had two field goals from Younghoe Koo -- a less-than-encouraging performance despite getting the losing streak snapped.
Here are some takeaways from this game. A more detailed recap can be found in the live blog below!
The Falcons didn't do much offensively to "win" the game, but a strong start helped. Kirk Cousins threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Drake London early, as the Falcons had their game-high possession in yards (51). The offense didn't do much, but the defense took advantage of a third-string quarterback by holding the Raiders to just 116 yards on their first 10 possessions.
If the Falcons weren't facing a third-string quarterback, the outcome might have been different due to their porous offense.
The Raiders rolled out a third-string quarterback with Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell injured, and Desmond Ridder's start to the game went as expected. Ridder began 9 of 20 passing for 65 yards with zero touchdowns and one interception (32.3 rating) as the Raiders had three points on their first 10 possessions.
Ridder rallied on the final two possessions, finishing 13 of 18 for 135 yards with a touchdown and an interception, but the rally was too late. The poor start doomed Ridder and the offense, which finished with nine points.
The Raiders were making a late run at snatching the victory -- getting the Falcons off the field on third down thanks to a Kirk Cousins incomplete pass intended for Kyle Pitts. Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane batted the pass but also leaped into Cousins making the play, causing a 15-yard penalty that kept the Falcons on the field.
Las Vegas would have gotten the ball with just over 2:30 left with a timeout and the two-minute warning, but the penalty allowed the Falcons to take a minute off the clock and made the Raiders burn their last timeout. The Raiders got the ball back with 1:50 left and no timeouts. Perhaps the Hail Mary attempts late could have been regular plays into the end zone with the extra minute on the clock.
There weren't many plays to choose from in this affair, but Atlanta's blocked punt set the stage for the eventual victory. KhaDarel Hodge blocked A.J. Cole's punt with 12:26 left in the third quarter, this coming after Kirk Cousins threw an interception on the first play of the period.
The block by Hodge gave the Falcons good field position, but they didn't fully capitalize on the excellent opportunity. Atlanta only got a field goal, but the 40-yarder by Younghoe Koo gave the Falcons the deciding score in the win.
The Falcons remain alive in the NFC South and will host the Giants (2-11) on Sunday. The Raiders are tied for the worst record in football and host the Jaguars (3-11) on Sunday.
Kirk Cousins pass to RayRay McCloud goes incomplete and the Raiders get the ball with 1:50 left. Let's see if Ridder can mount a comeback. No timeouts left for the Raiders.
Roughing the passer by Robert Spillane on an incomplete pass by Kirk Cousins keeps the Falcons on the field. Atlanta is gonna run more time off the clock. This is a controversial penalty as Spillane went full speed and couldn't get out of the way. Raiders are still a play away from getting the ball back.
Ameer Abdullah catches a TD pass from Ridder to cap off a 9-play, 68-yard drive. The extra point was blocked -- the third blocked kick tonight -- and the Falcons lead 15-9. We have a game.
Ridder had 70 yards passing and just one incomplete pass on this drive.
The Falcons can't get 18 points. Koo missed a 42-yard FG to the left. This game is going about as good as you could imagine.
Ridder goes deep for Jakobi Meyers, but badly overthrows him. Justin Simmons picks it off and the Falcons are in Raiders territory. Ridder is 10-of-21 for 72 yards with an INT.
Three incomplete pass for Ridder and the Raiders have to punt. Ridder is 9 of 19 for 74 yards. This is ugly folks.
Koo drills a 48-yard kick to extend the lead to 15-3 with 13:26 left. Atlanta has scored field goals on two of four possessions in the second half, but this isn't an encouraging performance for their offense.
Kirk Cousins finds Drake London on 3rd down for a5-yard gain. At the end of the third quarter the Falcons are up 12-3.
Falcons are trying to build the lead.
Ridder is 7 of 14 for 59 yards with a 61.3 passer rating. Poor throws throughout the night and teh Raiders averaged 2.6 yards per play. This has been a disaster for the Raiders.
The Falcons don't fully capitalize on their short field, getting a 40-yard FG from Younghoe Koo to extend their lead to 12-3. Drake London was open on 3rd down, but Cousins flat out missed him.
Falcons 12, Raiders 3
The Raiders have a catch nullified by penalty then have a punt blocked., Falcons get the ball at the Raiders' 37 to start their first possession of the second half.
This game has bene sore on the eyes. The Falcons can't score points on offense and the Raiders can't move the ball efficiently. It's 9-3 Falcons at the half.
After the Falcons decide to punt, they pin the Raiders down at the 3. Alexander Mattison runs for -2 yards than gets tackles for a safety on the next play. The Falcons strategy worked -- just hav eto play the Raiders.
Falcons 9, Raiders 3
Atlanta had Younghoe Koo line up for a 56 yard FG attempt, only to run the clock all the way down to zero and take a delay of game penalty. Not like Koo hasn't made 56 yard kicks in domes before. Atlanta punts and remains up 7-3.
The raiders respond to the Falcons TD with a nine-play, 37-yard drive of their own. Daniel Carlson drilled a 52-yard FG to get Vegas on the board. Desmond Ridder is 5 of 8 for 32 yards -- along with 22 yards rushing
Falcons 7, Raiders 3
Cousins fires a 30-yard TD to Drake London to get the Falcons on the board. First time in five games Cousins throws a TD. London was wide open after his man slipped.
Falcons 7, Raiders 0
Cousins is 3-of-3 for 21 yards to start, but the development is Bijan Robinson averaging 6.8 YPC. Falcons driving.
Kirk Cousins gets sacked by Jonah Laulu and the Falcons go 3-and-out. -5 yards on the drive. Not a great start for Atlanta.
Alexander Mattison fumbled as the Raiders were playing for field position on 3rd-and-23. Kevin King got the forced fumble and fumble recovery. Falcons get the takeaway. Start at Raiders 48.
The Raiders tried a double reverse with Jakobi Meyers -- a former QB -- going back to pass. It didn't go well. Loss of 10 yards. Kaden Elliss on the sack.
We're gonna see Desmond Ridder and the Raiders offense to start. Ridder started 17 games -- including 13 last year -- in his two years playing for the Falcons.
87 receptions this season (most by rookie TE in NFL History)
A loss would be huge for the Raiders tonight. They held the 2025 No. 1 overall pick entering Week 15 (using strength of schedule tiebreaker w/NYG for all 17 opponents). They'll keep it with a loss.
The Falcons are the first team in NFL history with 0 Pass TD and 8+ INT on offense, and 8+ Pass TD allowed and 0 INT on defense in a 4-game span.
QB Aidan O'Connell (emergency 3rd QB)
DE Maxx Crosby
DE Charles Snowden
CB Sam Webb
OL Andrus Peat
With O'Connell inactive, Desmond Ridder officially gets the start.
RB Carlos Washington Jr.
ILB Rashaan Evans
DL Brandon Dorlus
OL Elijah Wilkinson
T Brandon Parker
WR Casey Washington
Good evening everyone. Got the second game of the MNF doubleheader between the Falcons and raiders. Inactives are coming shortly with the game scheduled for 8:30!