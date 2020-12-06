Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Atlanta

Current Records: New Orleans 9-2; Atlanta 4-7

What to Know

The New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons are set to square off in an NFC South matchup at 1 p.m. ET Dec. 6 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

Everything went New Orleans' way against the Denver Broncos last week as they made off with a 31-3 win. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Saints had established a 24-3 advantage. Among those leading the charge for them was RB Latavius Murray, who rushed for two TDs and 124 yards on 19 carries. This was the first time Murray has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year.

A well-balanced attack led Atlanta over the Las Vegas Raiders every single quarter on their way to victory last week. The Falcons took their matchup at home with ease, bagging a 43-6 victory over Las Vegas. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Atlanta had established a 30-6 advantage. Their RB Ito Smith filled up the stat sheet, punching in one rushing touchdown.

Special teams collected 19 points for Atlanta. K Younghoe Koo delivered a perfect 5-for-5 game.

This next contest is expected to be close, with the Saints going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

New Orleans is now 9-2 while the Falcons sit at 4-7. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: New Orleans enters the matchup with only five rushing touchdowns allowed, which is the best in the league. Less enviably, Atlanta is stumbling into the game with the second most passing yards allowed per game in the NFL, having given up 306.9 on average.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $90.53

Odds

The Saints are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Saints as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

New Orleans have won seven out of their last 11 games against Atlanta.

Nov 22, 2020 - New Orleans 24 vs. Atlanta 9

Nov 28, 2019 - New Orleans 26 vs. Atlanta 18

Nov 10, 2019 - Atlanta 26 vs. New Orleans 9

Nov 22, 2018 - New Orleans 31 vs. Atlanta 17

Sep 23, 2018 - New Orleans 43 vs. Atlanta 37

Dec 24, 2017 - New Orleans 23 vs. Atlanta 13

Dec 07, 2017 - Atlanta 20 vs. New Orleans 17

Jan 01, 2017 - Atlanta 38 vs. New Orleans 32

Sep 26, 2016 - Atlanta 45 vs. New Orleans 32

Jan 03, 2016 - New Orleans 20 vs. Atlanta 17

Oct 15, 2015 - New Orleans 31 vs. Atlanta 21

