Falcons vs. Saints odds, line: NFL Thanksgiving Day picks, predictions from model on 12-0 roll

The NFL Thanksgiving Day tripleheader concludes at 8:20 p.m. ET when the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints kick off from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Saints are on a monster tear, having reeled off nine straight wins and averaging 37.8 points. New Orleans is in complete control of the NFC South, but the 4-6 Falcons are fighting for their playoff lives. Sportsbooks list New Orleans as a 13-point home favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 60 in the latest Saints vs. Falcons odds. Before you make any Saints vs. Falcons picks for the finale of three Thanksgiving Day NFL games, check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model has factored in that the Saints are not only humming on offense, but also cracking down defensively. New Orleans has held six of its 10 opponents to 20 points or fewer. The offensive line has allowed nine sacks all season, letting quarterback Drew Brees find stars like wide receiver Michael Thomas and running back Alvin Kamara with ease. In the past two games, Brees led the Saints to 99 points while completing 80 percent of his throws for seven touchdowns without an interception.

But just because the Saints have been smoking-hot doesn't mean they'll cover nearly two touchdowns, especially against a bitter rival that has taken three of the past five in the series.

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan ranks third in the NFL with 3,306 passing yards, having thrown 22 touchdown passes against four interceptions. Wide receiver Julio Jones paces the league with 111.6 receiving yards per game, while rookie Calvin Ridley has hauled in seven scoring passes.

The Falcons played the Saints tough in Week 3, losing 43-37 in overtime. And the past seven meetings have been decided by 10 or fewer points.

