The Atlanta Falcons (1-2) will play their first divisional game of the season when they face the New Orleans Saints (2-1) in an NFC South battle on Sunday afternoon. Atlanta stunned Philadelphia in a comeback road win two weeks ago before falling to Kansas City in a 22-17 final last week. New Orleans cruised to a pair of blowout wins to open the season, but it lost to Philadelphia by a field goal last Sunday. These rivals split their series last year, with the home team winning on both occasions.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Falcons are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Falcons vs. Saints odds, while the over/under is 41.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Saints vs. Falcons picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 188-130 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 42-22 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

The model has set its sights on New Orleans vs. Atlanta. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NFL betting lines for the game:

Falcons vs. Saints spread: Falcons -2.5

Falcons vs. Saints over/under: 41.5 points

Falcons vs. Saints money line: Falcons -124, Saints +115

Falcons vs. Saints picks: See picks here

Why the Falcons can cover

Atlanta is at home for the third time in its first four games, while New Orleans is on the road for the second time in three weeks. The Falcons took down Philadelphia two weeks ago with a game-winning touchdown drive engineered by quarterback Kirk Cousins, and he was close to pulling off another such drive last week against Kansas City. Cousins has thrown for 626 yards and four touchdowns through his first three games of the season, completing 66.7% of his passes.

Wide receiver Drake London became the fastest player in Falcons history to reach 150 career receptions after catching six passes against the Chiefs. New Orleans is coming off its first loss of the campaign, as its offense went quiet in a 15-12 setback against the Eagles. The Falcons have covered the spread in four of their last six games against the Saints, including a 24-15 win at home last season. See which team to pick here.

Why the Saints can cover

New Orleans has been the second-highest scoring team in the NFL through the first three weeks of the season, averaging 34.3 points per game. The Saints racked up 44 points in a blowout win at Dallas in their lone road game, as running back Alvin Kamara rushed for 115 yards and three touchdowns while catching two passes for 65 yards and a score.

Veteran quarterback Derek Carr leads the high-powered offense with 585 passing yards and six touchdowns, with Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed and Kamara all going over 130 receiving yards. He is facing an Atlanta defense that has allowed at least 18 points in every game. The Saints had won five straight games in Atlanta prior to last year's loss, and they have covered the spread in four of their last five games. See which team to pick here.

How to make Falcons vs. Saints picks

The model has simulated Saints vs. Falcons 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Atlanta vs. New Orleans on Sunday, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Saints vs. Falcons spread you should be all over Sunday, all from the model on a 188-130 roll on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.