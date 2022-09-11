The Atlanta Falcons host the New Orleans Saints in a NFC South rivalry game to open the 2022 NFL season for both teams. Jameis Winston returns as the starting quarterback for New Orleans, while Marcus Mariota is taking over as the starter in Atlanta. The Saints are listed among the top Super Bowl contenders in the NFC with Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara returning to the lineup and free agent acquisition Tyrann Mathieu joining their defensive backfield. The teams split the head-to-head matchups in 2021, and the Falcons lead the all-time series 54-52.

New Orleans is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Saints vs. Falcons odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 44.

The model enters the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 138-97 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

Now, here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Saints vs. Falcons:

Falcons vs. Saints spread: Saints -5.5

Falcons vs. Saints over-under: 44 points

Falcons vs. Saints picks:

Why the Falcons can cover

The Falcons are ushering in a new era with Matt Ryan now in Indianapolis. The transition to Mariota should be smooth, though, as the 2014 Heisman Trophy winner worked closely with coach Arthur Smith, who was then a tight ends coach, during his five seasons with the Tennessee Titans.

Mariota has one of the most explosive young weapons at his disposal in second-year tight end Kyle Pitts. As a rookie, Pitts caught 68 passes for 1,028 yards and one touchdown. The No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 should have an expanded role in 2022 and is a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses.

Why the Saints can cover

The Saints technically have a new coach, but it's one the franchise is very familiar with. New head coach Dennis Allen served as the team's defensive coordinator from 2015-2021 and officially took over for Sean Payton following his offseason retirement. Allen's defense projects to once again be among the NFL's best defenses.

Thomas, the 2019 NFL Offensive Player of the Year, is listed as questionable for this matchup, but is expected to play. His presence, along with a healthy Kamara, gives Winston two elite targets.

How to make Falcons vs. Saints picks

The model has simulated Falcons vs. Saints 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning Under on the point total.

So who wins Saints vs. Falcons on Sunday? And which side of the spread is hitting almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to find out which side of the Falcons vs. Saints spread you should be all over Sunday, all from the model on a 138-97 roll on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.