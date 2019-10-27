Falcons vs. Seahawks: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Falcons vs. Seahawks football game
Who's Playing
Atlanta (home) vs. Seattle (away)
Current Records: Atlanta 1-6; Seattle 5-2
What to Know
Atlanta is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 31.86 points per game. They have the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome Seattle at Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Atlanta is limping into the game on a five-game losing streak.
The Falcons suffered a grim 37-10 defeat to the Rams last week. QB Matt Ryan wasn't much of a difference maker for the Falcons; besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception and fumbled the ball once with only 5.89 yards per passing attempt.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up 13-13 at halftime, but Seattle was not quite Baltimore's equal in the second half when they met last week. Seattle came up short against Baltimore, falling 30-16. Seattle's defeat signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.
Atlanta is expected to lose this next one by 8. They have failed bettors in their past five games, so buyers beware.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $24.00
Odds
The Seahawks are a big 8-point favorite against the Falcons.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Seahawks, as the game opened with the Seahawks as a 6.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 50
Series History
Atlanta have won two out of their last three games against Seattle.
- Nov 20, 2017 - Atlanta 34 vs. Seattle 31
- Jan 14, 2017 - Atlanta 36 vs. Seattle 20
- Oct 16, 2016 - Seattle 26 vs. Atlanta 24
The Patriots recorded their second shutout of the 2019 season