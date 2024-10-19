Teams trending in opposite directions will meet on Sunday afternoon when the Atlanta Falcons (4-2) host the Seattle Seahawks (3-3). Atlanta has won three straight games to move into a tie for first place in the NFC South, notching a 38-20 victory at Carolina last week. Seattle won its first three games of the season, but it has gone on a three-game losing skid since then. The Seahawks had a few extra days to prepare for this game following a 36-24 loss to San Francisco on Thursday Night Football last week.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Falcons are favored by 3 points in the latest Falcons vs. Seahawks odds, while the over/under is 51 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Here are several NFL betting lines for the game:

Falcons vs. Seahawks spread: Falcons -3

Falcons vs. Seahawks over/under: 51 points

Falcons vs. Seahawks money line: Falcons -159, Seahawks +135

Falcons vs. Seahawks picks:

Falcons vs. Seahawks streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Falcons can cover

Atlanta is playing its best football of the season, racking up three straight wins to move into a tie for first place in the NFC South. The Falcons beat the Saints and Buccaneers in back-to-back divisional home games before going on the road and cruising to a 38-20 win at Carolina last week. Veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins completed 19 of 30 passes for 225 yards and a touchdown, but he took a back seat to Atlanta's rushing attack.

Running back Tyler Allgeier had 18 carries for 105 yards and a touchdown, averaging 5.8 yards per carry. Teammate Bijan Robinson added 15 carries for 95 yards and two touchdowns, while wide receiver Drake London had a team-high six receptions for 74 yards and a score. They are facing a Seattle team that has lost three straight games and has only covered the spread once in its last eight games.

Why the Seahawks can cover

Seattle's three-game skid has included some terrible matchups, as the Seahawks had to travel to Detroit while also hosting San Francisco. They opened the season with a three-game winning streak, so this is a buy-low spot for Seattle bettors. Quarterback Geno Smith has gone over 280 passing yards in five straight games, including a 395-yard outing at Detroit three weeks ago.

Running back Kenneth Walker III has only played in four games, but he leads the rushing attack with 234 yards and five touchdowns on 51 attempts. The Seahawks also have an elite group of wide receivers in DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Atlanta has lost two of its first four home games and has only covered the spread three times in its last 11 home games.

