Falcons vs. Texans odds, line: 2019 NFL picks, Week 5 predictions from proven computer model

The Atlanta Falcons will take on the Houston Texans at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at NRG Stadium. Houston is 2-2 overall and 1-1 at home, while Atlanta is 1-3 overall and 0-2 on the road. Houston is 2-2 against the spread this season, but is just 1-9 in its last 10 games played in Week 5. Atlanta is 1-3 against the spread this season and 1-6 against the spread in its last seven road games. Houston is favored by four-points in the latest Falcons vs. Texans odds, while the Over-Under is set at 50.

The model has taken into account that Houston was within striking distance last week, but couldn't close the gap -- falling 16-10 to the Carolina Panthers. Deshaun Watson struggled at times against the Panthers, passing for just 160 yards. The Texans also couldn't take advantage of three Carolina turnovers, nor could they contain running back Christian McCaffrey -- who had 93 rushing yards and a touchdown along with 10 receptions for 86 yards.

Atlanta, meanwhile, dropped its second straight game, falling to the Tennessee Titans 24-10. The Falcons lost despite quarterback Matt Ryan's throwing for 397 yards. Tight end Austin Hooper caught nine passes for 130 yards against Tennessee, which made three fourth-down stops against the Falcons to secure the victory. Atlanta has been outscored 65-10 in the first half of its three losses this season.

Two stats to be aware of: Houston enters Sunday's game boasting an NFL-best eight forced fumbles, while Atlanta is stumbling into the game with the most penalties in the NFL, having accrued 42 this season for 314 yards.

