Falcons vs. Titans: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Atlanta (home) vs. Tennessee (away)

Current Records: Atlanta 1-2-0; Tennessee 1-2-0

What to Know

Atlanta will take on Tennessee at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at home. Atlanta has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

The best offense is a good defense -- unless, of course, the offense forces itself back 108 yards due to penalties like the Falcons did last week. It was a hard-fought contest, but they had to settle for a 27-24 defeat against Indianapolis. Despite Atlanta's loss, the team got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. QB Matt Ryan, who passed for 304 yards and three touchdowns, was the best among equals. Ryan ended up with a passer rating of 121.10.

Meanwhile, Tennessee was the 30-9 winner over Jacksonville when they last met December of last year. Last Thursday? They had no such luck. Tennessee fell to Jacksonville 20-7. This makes it the second defeat in a row for Tennessee.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Falcons are second worst in the league in interceptions, having thrown 6 on the season. On the other hand, the Titans haven't thrown an interception yet this season. Maybe that strength will give the Titans the oomph they need to beat the odds.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $40.00

Odds

The Falcons are a 3.5-point favorite against the Titans.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Falcons as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 46

Series History

Atlanta won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.