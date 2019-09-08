Falcons vs. Vikings final score: Minnesota cruises in Week 1 matchup, Dalvin Cook gets off to a hot start

The Minnesota Vikings look like the Super Bowl team Pick Six Podcast host Will Brinson chose to win it all in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons. A dominant effort for the Vikings in a 28-6 victory over the Falcons, who completely controlled Atlanta in all three phases of the game.

Dalvin Cook, who Brinson likes to win the rushing title this season, finished with 21 carries for 111 yards and two touchdowns for Minnesota, the third 100-yard rushing game of his career. The Vikings had just five 100-yard rushing games last season, but had 120 yards in the first half en route to 174 total for the game.

Kirk Cousins finished 8-of-10 for 98 yards and a touchdown for a 140.8 passer rating. The 10 pass attempts were the fewest Cousins has ever attempted in a NFL game with the previous low being 15 on January 3, 2016 (Week 17 vs. the Dallas Cowboys). The fewest Cousins has attempted with the Vikings was 21 last year.

Adam Thielen finished with three catches for 43 yards and a touchdown. The Vikings defense had three takeaways and the special teams blocked a punt. Anthony Harris had two interceptions and a fumble recovery for a defense that held the Falcons to 73 rushing yards.

Matt Ryan had another 300-yard passing game, but the majority of those yards came in garbage time when the Vikings were up 28-0. He finished 33-of-46 for 304 yards and two touchdowns and two interceptions for an 85.8 passer rating. Austin Hooper led the Falcons with nine catches for 77 yards while Julio Jones was held to six catches for 31 yards and a touchdown, which game late in the fourth quarter.

The Vikings improve to 1-0 and will travel to play the Green Bay Packers (1-0) next week. The Falcons fall to 0-1 and will host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football in Week 2.