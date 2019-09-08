Falcons vs. Vikings: Live updates, game stats, highlights for Week 1 NFC matchup

Week 1 of the NFL season is finally here!

The Atlanta Falcons are already engaging in a potential NFC playoff preview as they head to Minneapolis for a showdown with the Minnesota Vikings.

There are plenty of intriguing storylines for this matchup as both the Falcons and the Vikings look to return to the NFC's elite. The Vikings are one of the most talented teams in the NFC, but failed to make the playoffs last season based on their record against over .500 teams (1-6). Kirk Cousins returns in his second year as the quarterback with an improved offensive line and a healthy Dalvin Cook. Minnesota struggled to find a consistent ground game in 2018, having just five 100-yard games last year compared to 13 the year prior. The Vikings finished 30th in the NFL in rushing, way down from seventh the year before. Committing to the run will help the Vikings beat the good teams and find their way back to the playoffs.

Atlanta finished a disappointing 7-9 last year, but there wasn't much the Falcons had to do to improve the roster, adding James Carpenter, Jamon Brown, Kaleb McGary and Chris Lindstrom on the offensive line to protect franchise quarterback Matt Ryan. The Falcons are still loaded on offense and the defense is healthy.



This is a huge Week 1 matchup for both teams and one of the most exciting games on opening weekend.

