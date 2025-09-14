The Minnesota Vikings and Atlanta Falcons are set for a Week 2 NFL showdown on Sunday Night Football. The host Vikings kicked off their 2025 season with a hard-fought road win against the Chicago Bears on Monday Night. Meanwhile, the Falcons battled through a nail-biter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but a missed game-tying field goal left them with a 23-20 loss. The Vikings have won six of the last seven meetings with the Falcons, including a 42-21 victory in Dec. 2024.

Kickoff from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Minnesota is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Falcons vs. Vikings odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 44.5. Before making any Vikings vs. Falcons picks, be sure to see what the SportsLine projection model has to say.

New users can also target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets instantly plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a 33-17 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has zeroed in on Vikings vs. Falcons. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Falcons vs. Vikings:

Falcons vs. Vikings spread Minnesota -3.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Falcons vs. Vikings over/under 44.5 points Falcons vs. Vikings money line Atlanta +148, Minnesota -177 Falcons vs. Vikings picks See picks at SportsLine Falcons vs. Vikings streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Falcons can cover

The Falcons should be well-rested and have the opportunity to jump on a Vikings team that played on the road on Monday night. Minnesota also gave up 119 rushing yards to the Bears in Week 1, and a similar performance can open up the door for Bijan Robinson to inflict pain on the Vikings. He's had 33 carries for 143 yards and one touchdown in two games against them.



Michael Penix Jr. will be tested against a better defense in Week 2, but looked solid in his debut as the de facto starter against Tampa Bay. He finished the day with 298 passing yards and a touchdown, although he completed just 27 of 42 pass attempts. Even with an injured receiving corps, Penix may have to hand the ball off more for the Falcons to cover and keep Sunday's game close. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Vikings can cover

Minnesota went 11-6-0 ATS last season and have already covered in their first game of 2025. Brian Flores' defense allowed 317 total yards to the Bears in Week 1 but could be the difference-maker at home in Week 2 against the Falcons, especially against a Falcons team with multiple injured receivers.

Rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy is still ironing out some details and threw an interception in Week 1 but also scored two touchdowns, and Atlanta's defense isn't expected to pressure him as heavily as Chicago's did. That could open the door for more passes to Justin Jefferson, who already has 16 catches for 298 yards and four touchdowns in two games against the Falcons. See which team to back at SportsLine.

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get $300 in bonus bets instantly at FanDuel if your $5 bet wins.

How to make Vikings vs. Falcons picks

For the NFL Week 2 Sunday Night Football game, the model is leaning over the total, and also says one side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who wins Falcons vs. Vikings, and which side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Vikings vs. Falcons spread you need to jump, all from the model that is 33-17 on top-rated picks since 2024, and find out.