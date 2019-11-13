Falcons will host international game in 2020 against one of these eight teams; Dolphins likely hosting too

For the third time in seven years, the Atlanta Falcons will be leaving the country for a regular season game.

The team announced on Tuesday that it has agreed to play as the home team for an international game in 2020. The Falcons didn't announce where that game will be played, which means they could end up hosting the game in either London or Mexico City.

Although we don't know who the Falcons will be facing, the team did announce that the game won't be played against a divisional opponent, which rules out the Buccaneers, Saints and Panthers. By eliminating those three teams, that leaves a total of eight teams the Falcons could end up facing in their international game next season.

For 2020, the Falcons' home schedule will include the Bears, Lions, Broncos and Raiders. The Falcons will also be hosting the NFC West team that finishes in the same spot as them in the 2019 standings, which means they could potentially play the 49ers, Seahawks, Rams or Cardinals, although it's highly unlikely they would play either the 49ers or Seahawks based on each team's current record. If the season ended right now, the Falcons would be hosting the Cardinals next year.

Anyway, if there's one team you want to watch when they go international, it's definitely Atlanta. This will be the third time that Atlanta has played a regular season game outside the country and on the previous two occasions, things got kind of crazy. In 2013, the Falcons played the Bills in Toronto in a game ended up going to overtime. The Falcons didn't clinch the win until Matt Bryant nailed a 36-yard field goal just three minutes into the extra period.

In 2014, the Falcons were involved in one of the wildest international games ever when they played the Lions in London. In that game, the Falcons led 21-0 with eight minutes left in the third quarter before completely melting down. The Lions ended up scoring 22 straight points to win the game 22-21. To this day, it is still remembered as the greatest collapse in Falcons history (JK, we all know that's Super Bowl LI).

If you're looking for clues about any other international games next season. The Miami Herald has reported that the Dolphins will also be hosting a game, although it's unclear if that game will be played in London or Mexico City. The Dolphins 2020 home schedule includes games against the Patriots, Bills, Jets, Chiefs, Chargers, Rams, Seahawks and the AFC North team that finishes at the same spot in the standings, so one of those teams will also be playing an international game as the visitor.

A big reason the Falcons and Dolphins have both volunteered to host international games is because the NFL now requires teams to give up a home game if they want to have any chance of hosting a future Super Bowl.