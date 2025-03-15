The Atlanta Falcons are going to continue paying Kirk Cousins, for now anyway. The Falcons will not be releasing Cousins ahead of a 4 p.m. ET roster deadline on Saturday that ensures the veteran quarterback will receive a $10 million roster bonus in 2026 from Atlanta, CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones confirms (first reported by ESPN).

Cousins still has three years remaining on a four-year, $180 million deal from last season. The Falcons have $155 million in total dollars remaining on the deal but can get out of the deal after 2026. Cousins has a guaranteed salary $27.5 million for 2025 and a prorated signing bonus of $12.5 million -- making his cap number $40 million.

Teams were hoping the Falcons would release Cousins prior to this roster deadline, but Cousins carries $65 million in dead cap as a pre-June 1 cut. The dead cap is $40 million if Cousins is designated as a post-June 1 cut. The Falcons could still trade Cousins if they can find a trade partner, but if he is released -- the $10 million roster bonus for 2026 would still be paid.

Cousins was benched late last season in favor of Michael Penix Jr., who the Falcons surprisingly selected in the first round of the draft the same year they signed Cousins to his mega deal. In Cousins' final five starts last season, he completed 62.7% of his passes with just one touchdown to nine interceptions. The Falcons went 1-4 in those starts.

Cousins threw for 3,508 yards last season with 18 touchdowns to 16 interceptions and an 88.6 passer rating. His 16 interceptions were tied for the league lead.

If the Falcons are going to move on from Cousins, they have more time to find a trade partner with the roster bonus being paid. The intent always was to keep Cousins past this deadline.