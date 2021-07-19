Younghoe Koo did not have the best weekend. He walked out to his black Jeep Grand Cherokee on Sunday to discover it wasn't where he parked it, nor was it anywhere in sight. It turns out it had been stolen -- he pointed out on his Instagram account -- ruining his day entirely. But for as much as Koo was upset someone decided to swipe his Jeep, he was that much more concerned about the tools of his trade that were inside the vehicle.

The 26-year-old kicker wants his cleats back more than anything.

"MFs stole my Jeep smh," Koo wrote while staring at an empty parking space. "Can you just bring my cleats back, though? I won't even be mad bro -- just bring all my cleats back so I can go kick."

That's dedication of the highest order.

Koo joined the Falcons in 2019 after what was a bit of a journey -- beginning as an undrafted kicker for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2017 before going on to play for the Atlanta Legends (2019) in the now-defunct AAF. He spent a short stint with the New England Patriots later that year but was never promoted to the active roster, having been released less after spending less than two weeks on the team's practice squad. His grind paid off in the end, however, when he joined the Falcons as the replacement for future Hall of Fame kicker Matt Bryant and became an instant hit.

In 2020, he was named both a Pro Bowler and a First-Team All-Pro for the first time in his career. Koo signed a one-year contract extension with the club this offseason, and as he tries to parlay his success into a longterm deal, it stands to reason he'd like his cleats back sooner than later, so that he can get back to the business at hand with training camp nearing.



And if the thief would like to return his Jeep as well, he'd appreciate that, too.