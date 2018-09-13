Fan makes good on bet, gets James Conner haircut; Steelers RB planning 'different styles'
Conner ran for 135 yards in Week 1 but his hair may have been a bigger story
Perhaps the most surprising thing we saw Sunday from James Conner wasn't that he rushed for 135 yards and two touchdowns in Le'Veon Bell's absence, but what he purposely did to his hair before the game.
Just so we're clear, this isn't rookie hazing run amok; Conner is a second-year player and not only did he consciously make the decision to have someone do this to his hair, he plans on other, possibly more outrageous wig trims in the future.
"Yeah, we were gonna keep switching it up," Conner said Wednesday, via ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler. "It might be the same next week. I'm not sure yet. I gotta let it grow back a little bit. But I plan on having different styles throughout the year."
The Twitter responses ranged from the not-surprising-at-all apoplexy to "we definitely didn't see that coming" sympathy. Turns out, some bald folks embraced Conner's do because in their mind, any hair -- even if it looks like that -- is better than none at all.
Meanwhile, Nick Maraldo, co-host of the "Pat McAfee Show," made a good on a promise this week after tweeting this hours before Conner ran through the Browns:
A day later, Maraldo tweeted the results:
Conner's response?
