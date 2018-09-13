Fan makes good on bet, gets James Conner haircut; Steelers RB planning 'different styles'

Perhaps the most surprising thing we saw Sunday from James Conner wasn't that he rushed for 135 yards and two touchdowns in Le'Veon Bell's absence, but what he purposely did to his hair before the game.

Can’t believe this man did that to his hair! 😂 #Steelers pic.twitter.com/TwRRSpfvEe — SteelVideos (@SteelVideos) September 9, 2018

Just so we're clear, this isn't rookie hazing run amok; Conner is a second-year player and not only did he consciously make the decision to have someone do this to his hair, he plans on other, possibly more outrageous wig trims in the future.

"Yeah, we were gonna keep switching it up," Conner said Wednesday, via ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler. "It might be the same next week. I'm not sure yet. I gotta let it grow back a little bit. But I plan on having different styles throughout the year."

The Twitter responses ranged from the not-surprising-at-all apoplexy to "we definitely didn't see that coming" sympathy. Turns out, some bald folks embraced Conner's do because in their mind, any hair -- even if it looks like that -- is better than none at all.

I wish I had hair so I could get that James Conner do. pic.twitter.com/o5JteVzyp2 — Grant Deppen 🇺🇸 (@GrantDeppen) September 9, 2018

The only reason I like James Conner is that if I tried to grow my hair out it would look like his head. pic.twitter.com/8HWlmPierf — Sumukh Torgalkar (@SumukhComedy) September 9, 2018

Meanwhile, Nick Maraldo, co-host of the "Pat McAfee Show," made a good on a promise this week after tweeting this hours before Conner ran through the Browns:

If he rushes for a hundo and two TDs I’ll be rocking this on Monday https://t.co/utECIgFoys — Nick Maraldo (@nickmaraldo) September 9, 2018

A day later, Maraldo tweeted the results:

You put on... I’m gonna put on for you @JamesConner_ pic.twitter.com/yGZ67J3EZo — Nick Maraldo (@nickmaraldo) September 10, 2018

Conner's response?