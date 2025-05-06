Former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders was viewed as one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft, and many experts believed he would be selected in the first round. However, the son of NFL legend Deion Sanders fell all the way to the fifth round before he was scooped up by the Cleveland Browns with the No. 144 overall pick.

Sanders' draft slide surprised everyone -- one fan so much that he is suing the NFL for $100 million in punitive damages, "for the harm caused to the Plaintiff and the impact of the NFL's actions on his emotional well being," according to court documents, via MSNBC.

In the lawsuit, "John Doe" says he's a dedicated fan of the Colorado Buffaloes, and that he closely followed Sanders over the past two college football seasons. The Plaintiff claims that the reports and "leaked statements" suggesting that Sanders "tanked interviews," "wasn't prepared" and "was too cocky" in the pre-draft process helped create a narrative that "unjustly harmed" his reputation. These "slanderous statements" caused "emotional distress and trauma to the Plaintiff as a fan and consumer."

The Plaintiff alleged several claims against the NFL: The Violation of the Sherman Antitrust Act (collusion among NFL teams), Violation of the Civil Rights Act, Intentional Infliction of Emotional Distress and Trauma and Violations of Consumer Protection Laws.

In addition to $100 million, the Plaintiff requests:

A formal acknowledgment from the NFL regarding the emotional distress caused by their actions and statements. A retraction of the slanderous statements made about Shedeur Sanders, along with an apology for any harm caused to his reputation. Implementation of fairer practices in the drafting process to ensure that talented players are recognized and given opportunities based on merit. Any additional remedies the Court deems appropriate, including compensatory damages.

Sanders' slide, according to CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones, was a reflection of how he carried himself through the pre-draft process, but this fan clearly believes there's more to the story. Sanders' fall caused the Plaintiff "frustration, disappointment and psychological harm as a fan," which are feelings most sports fans can probably relate to.