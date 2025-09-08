A fan who hit Baltimore Ravens wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and quarterback Lamar Jackson on the helmet during Sunday's 41-40 thriller vs. the Buffalo Bills has been "indefinitely banned from Bills and NFL stadiums," a team spokesperson told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The incident took place in the third quarter following Hopkins' one-handed touchdown grab to extend the Ravens' lead to 34-19. Several Ravens players were celebrating near the front row of the stands out of the back of the end zone when the fan struck Hopkins on the helmet and appeared to make contact with Jackson as well, only to be shoved in retaliation by the Ravens quarterback. The fan was also ejected by security personnel.

"I seen him slap D-Hop. ... And then he slapped me," Jackson told the media. "He's talking, so I just forgot where I was for a little bit. You got to think in those situations, we got security out there, let security handle it. I let my emotion get the best of me. Hopefully it won't happen again. I'll learn from that."

The Bills overcame a 40-25 deficit with less than four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter thanks to a Derrick Henry fumble and a game-winning 32-yard field goal from 41-year-old Matt Prater. It will go down as one of the most unexpected comebacks in the NFL this season. Teams had lost 717 straight games when down 15-plus points in the final five minutes of regulation.