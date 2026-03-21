Fanatics Flag Football Classic live updates, highlights as Tom Brady, Joe Burrow compete with national team

You may want to dig your head out of your March Madness brackets for a moment. Why? Well, we have some football to take in during these early days of spring. That's right, the likes of Tom Brady, Jalen Hurts, Joe Burrow, Jayden Daniels, Saquon Barkley, and Myles Garrett are taking the field in Los Angeles for the Fanatics Flag Football Classic.

Those stars will take part in a three-team round-robin slew of exhibitions, with the top two advancing to the championship. The teams consist of Team Founders (headlined by Brady, Hurts, and Alvin Kamara), Team Wildcats (headlined by Burrow, Daniels, and Barkley), and Team USA (the reigning IFAF World Champion Men's National Team). Celebrities like Logan Paul and IShowSpeed are also participating.

This is an effort to promote flag football leading up to the 2028 Olympics, and the rules and field size align with how they'll be played in the L.A. summer games in a couple of years. There will be two 15-minute halves with a running clock on a 50 x 25-yard field.

Below, you'll be able to find all the top highlights and moments from the games, as some of the NFL's biggest names try their hand at a different kind of football.

How to watch Fanatics Flag Football Classic