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Fanatics Flag Football Classic live updates, highlights as Tom Brady, Joe Burrow compete with national team

Current and former NFL players and celebrities compete with U.S. men's national team in flag football

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1 min read

You may want to dig your head out of your March Madness brackets for a moment. Why? Well, we have some football to take in during these early days of spring. That's right, the likes of Tom Brady, Jalen Hurts, Joe Burrow, Jayden Daniels, Saquon Barkley, and Myles Garrett are taking the field in Los Angeles for the Fanatics Flag Football Classic. 

Those stars will take part in a three-team round-robin slew of exhibitions, with the top two advancing to the championship. The teams consist of Team Founders (headlined by Brady, Hurts, and Alvin Kamara), Team Wildcats (headlined by Burrow, Daniels, and Barkley), and Team USA (the reigning IFAF World Champion Men's National Team). Celebrities like Logan Paul and IShowSpeed are also participating. 

This is an effort to promote flag football leading up to the 2028 Olympics, and the rules and field size align with how they'll be played in the L.A. summer games in a couple of years. There will be two 15-minute halves with a running clock on a 50 x 25-yard field. 

Below, you'll be able to find all the top highlights and moments from the games, as some of the NFL's biggest names try their hand at a different kind of football. 

How to watch Fanatics Flag Football Classic

  • Date: Saturday, March. 21 | Time: 4 p.m. ET
  • Location: BMO Stadium (Los Angeles, California)
  • TV: Fox | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

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FINAL: Wildcats 34, Founders 26

The Wildcats have advanced to the Fanatics Flag Football Classic final against Team USA after a 34-26 win over the Founders. This was a much more competitive matchup between the two NFL-led squads. From my view, Jayden Daniels and Odell Beckham Jr. are the two NFL players who have the biggest knack for flag football, along with DeVonta Smith. 

 
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Halftime: Wildcats 20, Founders 12

The matchup between the two NFL-led squads was much more tightly contested. The Wildcats hold an eight-point lead at the break thanks to a couple of DeVonta Smith touchdowns from Jalen Hurts. The winner will go on to face Team USA in the championship. 

 
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Tip drill! DeVonta Smith pulls in second TD after tip

Jalen Hurts initially intended to throw it deep to Stefon Diggs on fourth down, but the ball was batted into the air and somehow fell into the arms of DeVonta Smith in the back of the end zone. Incredible. 

 
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Jalen Hurts to DeVonta Smith for a touchdown

The Philadelphia Eagles duo is making its presence felt in this latest matchup. After the opening score by the Wildcats, the Founders responded with Jalen Hurts uncorking a deep ball down the right sideline for Philly teammate DeVonta Smith for a touchdown. 

 
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Odell Beckham Jr. hauls in TD from Joe Burrow

Odell Beckham Jr. seems to have the hang of this flag football thing. He had a remarkable one-handed touchdown earlier and has once again found the end zone in the Wildcats' matchup with the Founders. On fourth down, Joe Burrow found the veteran receiver for a score in the back left corner of the end zone. 

 
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Team USA is dominating

How far apart is Team USA from these two NFL-led teams? Through these two exhibitions, Team USA has outscored the Wildcats and Founders by a combined total of 82-30. 

 
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FINAL: Team USA 43, Team Founders 16

Team USA advances to the Fanatics Flag Football Classic Championship after rolling over the NFL-led teams. The latest victory was a 43-16 thumping of Team Founders, led by Tom Brady and Jalen Hurts. Team Founders had some moments, but ultimately were no match for the skill that Team USA brought. It's the NFL players' inability to rip the flag away and the pure speed by Team USA that has been the difference. 

 
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Team USA scores twice in opening minutes of 2H thanks to pick-6

Team USA is now up 36-8 over the Founders with just three minutes into the second half. The offense scored a touchdown on a deep ball down the field. Then, Jalen Hurts was picked off on the first play of the Founders first possession of the half, and was returned for a touchdown. Domination by Team USA. 

 
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Halftime: Team USA 24, Team Founders 8

Once again, the story is Team USA's utter dominance. Despite having some all-time great NFL players on Team Founders, they find themselves in a massive deficit at the break. Team USA can get everything they want right now. Team Founders looked a bit better than Team Wildcats, but are still worlds behind Team USA. 

 
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Rob Gronkowski suffers apparent hamstring injury

Gronkowski hauled in a pass from Tom Brady for the extra point for the Founders, but did suffer a hamstring injury when slowing down out of bounds. He told Druski on the sideline that he's not playing the rest of the game. 

 
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Tom Brady fires dart to Stefon Diggs for TD

The Founders look far more dialed in than the Wildcats. They got the scoring started against Team USA thanks to a remarkable throw from Tom Brady. He was able to sidestep a pass rusher and fire the ball to Diggs. Brady also had a stellar throw to Gronk for the extra point. The GOAT's still got it. 

 
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FINAL: Team USA demolishes Joe Burrow, Wildcats

The opening contest of the Fanatics Flag Football Classic was really no contest. Team USA showed that you can't just go onto the field and expect to win, even if you're NFL stars. Team USA walked away with a 39-14 victory. The main storyline was the Wildcats' inability to grasp the flag for tackling. Will be curious to see if Team Founders has similar struggles. 

 
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Odell Beckham Jr. still has it

The Odell Beckham Jr. takeover has started. The veteran receiver caught the touchdown from Joe Burrow to eat into Team USA's lead. Then, he made a ridiculous one-handed reception on the extra point attempt despite being draped in coverage. 

 
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Team USA is pouring it on

Team USA's Nico Casares threw a beautiful deep ball for the touchdown and has completely opened this game up with a 25-6 lead. The Wildcats simply can't figure out how to defend. 

 
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Halftime: Team USA 19, Team Wildcats 6

At the break, Team USA showed they are (of course) far more comfortable in this format than the NFL stars, owning a 19-6 lead. There were some mental lapses from the NFL players, and they really seemed to struggle with "tackling" -- ripping the flag away from Team USA. 

 
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Wildcats get into a rhythm

The Wildcats needed a moment to get into the swing of things, but they are on the board. Joe Burrow uncorked a deep touchdown to DeAndre Hopkins. It's a 12-6 lead for Team USA. 

 
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NFL players show inexperience early

Team USA is showing us that this is their sport. They were first on the board after an array of mistakes (mainly struggling to rip off the flags) by the Wildcats. After the touchdown, Joe Burrow was picked off and was returned for a touchdown. Suddenly, it's a 12-0 lead for Team USA. 

 
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Team USA forces opening stop on Burrow, Wildcats

Joe Burrow and the Wildcats had the opening possession, but couldn't get much going. They needed a yard to continue the drive, but Burrow had his pass broken up. 

 
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OBJ ready to show he still has it

Could Odell Beckham Jr. make a return to the Giants?

 
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Fanatics Flag Football Classic rosters

As we gear up for the start of this competition, let's get acquainted with who'll be on the field on Saturday. Below, you can find the rosters for all three teams: 

Team Founders

  • Tom Brady
  • Jalen Hurts
  • Alvin Kamara
  • Rob Gronkowski
  • Stefon Diggs
  • DeVonta Smith
  • Von Miller
  • Patrick Peterson
  • Antoine Winfield Jr.
  • Ashton Jeanty

Team Wildcats

  • Joe Burrow
  • Jayden Daniels
  • Saquon Barkley
  • Odell Beckham Jr.
  • Myles Garrett
  • Jalen Ramsey
  • Deebo Samuel
  • Logan Paul
  • IShowSpeed

Team USA

  • Aamir Brown
  • Velton Brown Jr.
  • Isaiah Calhoun
  • Nico Casares
  • Mike Daniels
  • Laval Davis
  • Tyler Davis
  • Darrell Doucette
  • Ja'Deion High
  • Jamie Kennedy
  • Pablo Smith
  • Shawn Theard Jr.
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