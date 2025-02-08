There's just one game remaining in the season, and the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is available to help new bettors looking to wager on the championship contest. Kansas City attempts to tie the NFL record for most consecutive playoff victories when it meets Philadelphia on Sunday at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Kansas City enters with nine straight postseason wins, one behind the mark set by New England from 2001-05. It also looks to join Green Bay (1965-67) as the only teams to win the league championships three times in a row.

These clubs squared off for the title two years ago, with Kansas City posting a 38-36 victory. Last season, it defeated San Francisco 25-22 in overtime for its third championship in five campaigns.

Kansas City earned the chance to defend the title once again by beating Houston (23-14) and Buffalo (32-29) this postseason. Philadelphia, which is seeking its first championship since 2017, knocked off Green Bay (22-10), Los Angeles (28-22) and Washington (55-23) on the road to New Orleans.

While Kansas City is 12-0 in one-score games this season, including the playoffs, Philadelphia has won 15 of its last 16 contests overall. The only loss in that span was a 26-22 setback at Washington in Week 16, when Jalen Hurts exited in the first quarter with a concussion.

Kansas City and Philadelphia last met in Week 11 of the 2023 season. Philadelphia trailed by 10 points at halftime, but Hurts scored a pair of rushing touchdowns in the second half to lead his team to a 21-17 road victory.

The game at Caesars Superdome kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET and Kansas City is a 1.5-point favorite, while the over/under is 49 in the latest odds from the SportsLine Consensus.

Philadelphia vs. Kansas City picks and what to know

Date February 9

February 9 Kickoff time 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET Point spread Chiefs -1.5

Chiefs -1.5 Money line Chiefs -128, Eagles +108

Chiefs -128, Eagles +108 Total 49

Dating back to Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season, and including the playoffs, Kansas City has won a record 17 consecutive one-score games. In addition, five of the nine victories during the Chiefs' current postseason streak have been by exactly three points.

Kansas City defended the run well during the regular season, ranking eighth in the NFL at 101.8 yards allowed per game. It has gone 18 straight games both overall and in the playoffs without allowing a 100-yard rusher. However, the Chiefs' run defense has struggled of late, as it has given up an average of 164 yards over its last four contests.

That is good news for Philadelphia, which possesses the 2024 NFL rushing leader in Saquon Barkley. In his first season with the Eagles following six with the New York Giants, Barkley - who celebrates his 28th birthday on Sunday - has posted 14 100-yard performances, including five in a row entering Super Bowl LIX.

While Kansas City allowed only 13 rushing touchdowns in the regular season to finish tied for 10th in the NFL, it has yielded three in two playoff contests. Meanwhile, Philadelphia was second in the league with 29 TDs on the ground in 2024 and has recorded 10 this postseason, including seven against Washington in the NFC Championship Game.

The Chiefs scored a season-high 32 points in their victory over Buffalo in the AFC Championship Game, marking just the third time they reached the 30-point plateau in 2024. Conversely, the Eagles have given up 30 or more points only twice this campaign and are averaging 18.3 points allowed this postseason.

SportsLine's experts have already made dozens of picks for the Super Bowl, while the SportsLine Projection Model forecasts one team to cover in more than 50% of its simulations.

