The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offers new users $100 in FanCash and up to $100 back in FanCash every football gameday, including an loaded Sunday in the NFL during Week 3. Still to come on Sunday are Bears vs. Cowboys and Chiefs vs. Giants on SNF. Claim your $100 in bonus FanCash each football Game Day with the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review.

Sunday NFL betting preview

Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears are looking to turn offseason hype into actual results as they aim to avoid a dreaded 0-3 start to 2025 when they host Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bears had high expectations for 2025 with new head coach Ben Johnson joining the franchise after a stellar run as the offensive coordinator in Detroit, but the Bears dropped a close one to the Minnesota Vikings to open 2025 before getting blown out by the Lions in Week 2. The Cowboys are 1-1 after a close loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 before winning an overtime shootout over the New York Giants 40-37 last week. Prescott went for over 300 yards last week, and CeeDee Lamb has gone over 100 yards in both games to begin 2025.

This game has shootout potential written all over it as these teams allowed a combined 89 points in Week 2. Both teams also have offensive-minded head coaches, and while Williams and Co. are 0-2 this year, he's tossed three touchdowns this year, all to fellow second-year product Rome Odunze. The total opened at 47.5, per SportsLine consensus odds, but is now up to 50.5. The SportsLine Inside the Lines team's model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and is backing the Over here as that side of the total hits in over 50% of simulations. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook Game Day Guarantee here:

Responsible Gaming

All bettors need to practice responsible gaming. Fanatics has tools and resources for its users like the ability to take timeouts, as well as voluntary self-exclusion measures. Fanatics shares links, emails and phone numbers for local and national problem gambling helplines, including 1-800-GAMBLER.