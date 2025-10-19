Two of the biggest stars in the NFL will take the field for Sunday Night Football when the San Francisco 49ers host the Atlanta Falcons, and new users can bet and get up to $2,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash with the newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code. Christian McCaffrey and Bijan Robinson will likely be popular NFL player prop bets from this matchup when online sports betting, so how should they factor into Sunday Night Football bets at Fanatics? Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code with Bet Insurance Rewards up to $200 back in FanCash daily here:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

49ers vs. Falcons betting preview

Falcons running back Bijan Robinson is coming off the best rushing game of his career with 170 rushing yards, including an 81-yard touchdown, as the Falcons upset the Bills on Monday Night Football. He also had six receptions for 68 yards as combined with Drake London (10 receptions for 158 yards and a touchdown), they combined for 90.4% of the receiving yards from Michael Penix Jr. That trio will be crucial to Atlanta pulling off its second straight upset, as the 49ers are 2-point favorites in the latest Week 7 Sunday Night Football NFL odds at Fanatics Sportsbook.

Despite Brock Purdy and Mac Jones both having multiple starts this season due to Purdy's multiple injuries, the 49ers still have the No. 1 passing offense (291.5 yards per game) in the NFL. They are seventh in completion percentage (61.2%) as head coach Kyle Shanahan has been able to maximize the talents of both Purdy and Jones, despite the devastating amount of injuries surrounding San Francisco this season. Still, the 49ers are 4-2 entering Sunday Night Football against the Falcons (3-2).

The over/under is set at 47 points for Falcons vs. 49ers. The Over has hit in three straight and four of six 49ers games this season. Meanwhile, the Under has hit in four of five Falcons games this season. Both Atlanta and San Francisco have top-15 scoring defenses with scoring offenses ranked in the bottom 10 in the league. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook to wager on 49ers vs. Falcons here:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics has tools and resources to provide users with assistance in practicing responsible gaming. Fanatics Sportsbook offers options such as the ability to take timeouts, as well as voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-GAMBLER, and you can find more information on problem gambling assistance, such as links, emails and phone numbers inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.