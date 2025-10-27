With a sports equinox upon us, you can take advantage of the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, where users can bet and get up to $2,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash. The red-hot Kansas City Chiefs will host the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football. There are also 11 NBA matchups, Game 3 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays, and NHL. Get the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here:

Chiefs vs. Commanders betting preview

No one has questioned Patrick Mahomes' greatness over the past few seasons, but this year, his statistics better represent his talent and ability, as he's also surrounded by one of the best skill-position groups in the league. Mahomes is averaging 257.1 passing yards per game, almost 12 more yards than last season, and in his first game with Rashee Rice back on the field last week, the two-time NFL MVP passed for 286 yards and three touchdowns. He has thrown for more than 250 yards in four straight weeks and has 11 touchdowns compared to one interception over that span, with Kansas City going 3-1 over that period. The Chiefs are 4-3 this season.

The Chiefs host the Commanders on Monday Night Football, and Kansas City is 3-1 at Arrowhead Stadium this year. For NFL betting, the Chiefs are favored by 11 points with an over/under set at 48 points at Fanatics Sportsbook for Monday Night Football, and Kansas City has covered the spread in all four of its wins this season. The Commanders are 3-4, and Marcus Mariota will make his third start of the season with Jayden Daniels (knee) out. Washington is 1-1 overall and ATS over his two starts, and the Commanders are double-digit underdogs for the first time in Dan Quinn's two years as Washington's head coach.

Monday NBA betting

With 11 games on the Monday NBA schedule, NBA betting fans have plenty of options as we enter the first full week of the 2025-26 NBA season. Each of the final four remaining undefeated teams takes the court on Monday, with the unbeaten Thunder and Spurs from the Western Conference, along with the 76ers and Bulls from the East in action. None of the four play each other, so all four of their unbeaten streak could continue. Both of the Western Conference teams are favored on Monday, but the final Eastern Conference undefeated teams are actually the underdogs in the latest NBA odds at Fanatics Sportsbook.

The 76ers are 4.5-point underdogs against the Magic as Philadelphia center Joel Embiid (knee) is out, with the 76ers managing his return from injury from last season. Paul George (knee) also remains out. The Bulls are 1.5-point underdogs against the Hawks, but they've won each of their first two games straight-up as the underdog. Meanwhile, the Spurs are 5-point favorites against the Raptors, and the Thunder are 8-point favorites against the Mavericks on Monday.

World Series betting, Game 3 on Monday

The 2025 World Series plays its first game in the United States on Monday in Game 3 as the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Toronto Blue Jays after the two teams split their contests in Toronto. The Dodgers won Game 2, 5-1, after the Blue Jays took Game 1, 11-4, behind a nine-run sixth inning. Los Angeles is scheduled to start Tyler Glasnow, with the Blue Jays sending 41-year-old Max Scherzer to the mound for an 8 p.m. ET start. Scherzer is a future Hall of Fame pitcher, but he went 5-5 with a 5.19 ERA this season. He allowed two runs over 5 2/3 innings against the Mariners in his one postseason start.

Glasnow had a 3.19 ERA this season, and he's allowed only one run in 13 1/3 innings this postseason in three outings, two starts, for a 0.68 ERA. The Dodgers are -200 favorites, with the Blue Jays as +165 underdogs in the latest Game 3 World Series odds at Fanatics Sportsbook, with an over/under set at 8.5 runs.

Responsible Gaming

All bettors need to practice responsible gaming. Fanatics has tools and resources for its users like the ability to take timeouts, as well as voluntary self-exclusion measures. Fanatics shares links, emails and phone numbers for local and national problem gambling helplines, including 1-800-GAMBLER.