Chiefs vs. Commanders betting preview

After dropping their first two games of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs are looking more like the perennial powers that reach at least the AFC Championship Game yearly. The Chiefs have played in the AFC Championship Game in each of the seven seasons Patrick Mahomes has started, going 5-2 in the game before the Super Bowl. Even with Mahomes spearheading the offense, Kansas City has often reached that stage due to its defensive prowess, but with the elite quarterback surrounded by arguably the best group of skill position players of his career, the offense is back to performing as a top unit. The Chiefs are coming off a 31-0 win over the Raiders last week, and they are averaging 31.5 points per game over their last four contests.

The Chiefs are 11-point favorites in the latest Monday Night Football odds at Fanatics Sportsbook heading into a contest against the Commanders, who will be missing Jayden Daniels (knee). Washington will have Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel back, though, to provide veteran Marcus Mariota some better pass-catching options, which could keep the contest competitive. The over/under is set at 48 points for Monday.

Monday NBA betting

With 11 games on the Monday NBA schedule, NBA betting fans have plenty of options as we enter the first full week of the 2025-26 NBA season. Each of the final four remaining undefeated teams takes the court on Monday, with the unbeaten Thunder and Spurs from the Western Conference, along with the 76ers and Bulls from the East in action. None of the four play each other, so all four of their unbeaten streak could continue. Both of the Western Conference teams are favored on Monday, but the final Eastern Conference undefeated teams are actually the underdogs in the latest NBA odds at Fanatics Sportsbook.

The 76ers are 4.5-point underdogs against the Magic as Philadelphia center Joel Embiid (knee) is out, with the 76ers managing his return from injury from last season. Paul George (knee) also remains out. The Bulls are 1.5-point underdogs against the Hawks, but they've won each of their first two games straight-up as the underdog. Meanwhile, the Spurs are 5-point favorites against the Raptors, and the Thunder are 8-point favorites against the Mavericks on Monday.

World Series betting, Game 3 on Monday

The 2025 World Series plays its first game in the United States on Monday in Game 3 as the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Toronto Blue Jays after the two teams split their contests in Toronto. The Dodgers won Game 2, 5-1, after the Blue Jays took Game 1, 11-4, behind a nine-run sixth inning. Los Angeles is scheduled to start Tyler Glasnow, with the Blue Jays sending 41-year-old Max Scherzer to the mound for an 8 p.m. ET start. Scherzer is a future Hall of Fame pitcher, but he went 5-5 with a 5.19 ERA this season. He allowed two runs over 5 2/3 innings against the Mariners in his one postseason start.

Glasnow had a 3.19 ERA this season, and he's allowed only one run in 13 1/3 innings this postseason in three outings, two starts, for a 0.68 ERA. The Dodgers are -200 favorites, with the Blue Jays as +165 underdogs in the latest Game 3 World Series odds at Fanatics Sportsbook, with an over/under set at 8.5 runs.

