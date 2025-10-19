The newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code lets new users bet and get up to $2,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash. A historic NFC East rivalry serves as one of the highlights of the Week 7 NFL schedule when the Dallas Cowboys host the Washington Commanders on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET. This contest has the highest over/under (53.5 points) of any game in the Week 7 NFL schedule, according to the latest Week 7 NFL odds at Fanatics Sportsbook.

Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code with Bet Insurance Rewards up to $200 back in FanCash daily here:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Commanders vs. Cowboys betting preview

This matchup pits two of the seven top-scoring offenses in the NFL against one another, so it's no significant surprise that it's the highest over/under of the week at 55 points. The Cowboys have the No. 3 scoring offense at 29.7 ppg, and have scored at least 27 points in three straight games. They have the perfect situation for Over betting as well, as paired with a top-three offense, the Cowboys have a bottom-two scoring defense, allowing 30.7 ppg this season. However, all that is baked into the number as well, as the reason why the number is so high.

Dallas is also No. 1 in yards (387.5 per game), but is allowing even more yards defensively (411.7 per game), which is also the most in the league. Jayden Daniels makes his third start after missing two games with a knee injury, and Washington is averaging 25.5 ppg in his first two games back. Daniels, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, is one of the most electrifying players in the league, and another week for his knee to progress could help his playmaking ability on Sunday.

The Cowboys are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Cowboys vs. Commanders odds at Fanatics Sportsbook. They split their two matchups last season with the road team winning each time, however, Dak Prescott didn't play in either of those matchups. Dallas is clearly an entirely different offense with Prescott on the field, as it will be a top storyline in the Week 7 NFL schedule to see how these two quarterbacks perform in their first head-to-head matchup. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook to wager on Commanaders vs. Cowboys here:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics has tools and resources to provide users with assistance in practicing responsible gaming. Fanatics Sportsbook offers options such as the ability to take timeouts, as well as voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-GAMBLER, and you can find more information on problem gambling assistance, such as links, emails and phone numbers inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.