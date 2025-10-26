The Giants will attempt to upset the Eagles for the second time in three weeks, and with the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, new users can bet and get up to $2,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash. Week 8 of the NFL season takes place on Sunday, and even with six teams on bye, the schedule is still filled with top NFL matchups. Get the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review.

Explaining the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

Here's how to utilize the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code. Just apply your offer in the bet slip and place a cash bet of at least $1 on any sport with odds of -500 or longer. You can repeat this process for a user's first 10 days with Fanatics Sportsbook and if your daily wager settles as a loss, you'll receive your stake up to $200 back in FanCash with Bet Insurance Rewards. In total, users could receive up to $2,000 in FanCash, if your bet loses all 10 days. This promotion is available to eligible users in states where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates (except New York).

You must opt-in and wager $1+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive your stake up to $200 back in FanCash with Bet Insurance Rewards if your bet loses (issued when qualifying wager settles). Your 10-day period begins the day you establish your account. FanCash issued with this promotion expires seven days from the date it's issued. See full Promo Terms and FanCash terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Want to get started? Click here to get started:

Week 8 NFL betting preview

Buccaneers vs. Saints, 4:05 p.m. ET

Although the Saints are 1-6 this season, they've been in the majority of their contests up to the final drive, including in each of their four home games as they prepare to host Tampa Bay on Sunday. The Saints are 1-3 overall in New Orleans this season, but all three of their losses have come in one-score games. Tampa Bay is 5-2 this season, including 3-1 on the road. Each of their three road victories has come by three points or fewer, though, and the Buccaneers are favored by 4 points in the latest Week 8 NFL odds at Fanatics Sportsbook. Tampa Bay is 5-1 over the last six seasons against the Saints, winning four of those five games by at least five points. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here:

Titans vs. Colts, 4:25 p.m. ET

It's hard to find a more lopsided matchup on paper than this, and the point spread properly indicates that on Sunday. The Colts have the No. 1 scoring offense at 33.1 points per game on the second-most yards (380.3 per game). Meanwhile, the Titans rank last in the league in scoring (13.7 ppg) and total yards (235.6 per game) in what's been a challenging start to the career of No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward. The 23-year-old is coming off 255 passing yards, the second-most of his rookie season, in Tennessee's first game since the firing of head coach Brian Callahan, so there could be a spark lit around the Titans. They still lost, 31-13, though.

The Colts are favored by 14.5 points, and along with being 6-1 overall this season, they are 5-2 against the spread. The Titans are 1-6 overall and 2-5 against the spread, and they've failed to cover the number in any of their last five losses. Claim up to $2,000 in FanCash here:

Packers vs. Steelers, Sunday Night Football, 8:20 p.m. ET

Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will play his first-ever game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, as the 41-year-old takes on the franchise where he spent the first 18 years of his Hall of Fame career. The Packers aren't just the only team Rodgers has never played, they are the only franchise he's never defeated, and with a win on Sunday, Rodgers can become just the fifth quarterback in NFL history with a victory over all 32 NFL teams. He'd join an elite list of quarterbacks like Tom Brady, Drew Brees and Peyton Manning and, of course, Brett Favre, as the two have a connection they can't seem to escape.

Rodgers' time in Green Bay was overwhelmingly positive, but the two sides didn't have the best finish before he was traded to the Jets, so you can imagine he'll have personal motivation to be at his best when they play on Sunday Night Football. Rodgers had four touchdown passes last week as he's tied for fourth with 14 passing touchdowns this season. The Packers are 3-point favorites in Pittsburgh, with an over/under set at 45.5 points in the latest Week 8 NFL odds at Fanatics Sportsbook. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here:

Responsible Gaming

All bettors need to practice responsible gaming. Fanatics has tools and resources for its users like the ability to take timeouts, as well as voluntary self-exclusion measures. Fanatics shares links, emails and phone numbers for local and national problem gambling helplines, including 1-800-GAMBLER.