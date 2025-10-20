Two Monday Night Football matchups take center stage in the NFL, while one team will clinch its spot in the World Series when the Toronto Blue Jays host the Seattle Mariners at 8:10 p.m. ET. The first MNF matchup pits the Detroit Lions against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Houston Texans traveling to take on the Seattle Seahawks at 10 p.m. ET, providing ample options for new users to check out the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, where new users can bet and get up to $2,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code with Bet Insurance Rewards up to $200 back in FanCash daily here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review.

Explaining the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

Here's how to utilize the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code. Just apply your offer in the bet slip and place a cash bet of at least $1 on any sport with odds of -500 or longer. You can repeat this process for a user's first 10 days with Fanatics Sportsbook and if your daily wager settles as a loss, you'll receive your stake up to $200 back in FanCash with Bet Insurance Rewards. In total, users could receive up to $2,000 in FanCash, if your bet loses all 10 days. This promotion is available to eligible users in states where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates (except New York).

You must opt-in and wager $1+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive your stake up to $200 back in FanCash with Bet Insurance Rewards if your bet loses (issued when qualifying wager settles). Your 10-day period begins the day you establish your account. FanCash issued with this promotion expires seven days from the date it's issued. See full Promo Terms and FanCash terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Want to get started? Click here to get started:

Monday betting preview

Buccaneers vs. Lions, 7 p.m. ET

This battle of top-six offenses entering the week could be one of the most exciting games of the entire Week 7 NFL schedule. Five of Tampa Bay's first six games went to the final possession before its 30-19 win over the 49ers last week, with five one-score games decided on the final drive to open the Buccaneers' season. Tampa Bay went 4-1 over those first five contests with plenty of Baker Mayfield magic, and going up against a team as strong as Detroit, Mayfield will need to be at his best again.

The Lions entered the week with the No. 2 scoring offense at 31.8 points per game, scoring at least 34 points in four of their last five contests. Since scoring just 13 points in Week 1 against the Packers, the Lions have shown their offense over the last few years was more than Ben Johnson-driven creativity, as they remain a top unit even with their former offensive coordinator serving as Bears head coach. For NFL betting, Detroit is a 6-point favorite in the latest Monday Night Football odds at Fanatics Sportsbook, with an over/under set at 53 points. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here:

Texans vs. Seahawks, 10 p.m. ET

The Texans have been carried by their defense this season, as despite only scoring more than 20 points twice this season, Houston is still 2-3 entering Monday Night Football. The Texans failed to reach 20 points in each of their first three contests, all losses, but they have 70 points over their last two games, which even that has been boosted by their defense. Houston has forced four turnovers over its last two games to put the offense in quality field position, and the Texans have the No. 1 scoring defense (12.2 ppg allowed) in the NFL this season.

But Seattle has a top defensive unit of its own, allowing the sixth-fewest points (19.5) in the league this season. The Seahawks are allowing the second-fewest yards per rush (3.3) and third-fewest rushing yards (79) in the league this season. Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has six touchdowns and no interceptions over his last two games after two touchdowns and three interceptions over his first three contests, as he'll be crucial for Houston on Monday Night Football. The Seahawks are favored by three points at Fanatics Sportsbook, with an over/under of 41 points. The Seahawks are -172 money line favorites (risk $172 to win $100), while the Texans are +143 underdogs. Claim up to $2,000 in FanCash here:

Mariners vs. Blue Jays, 8:08 p.m. ET

The two best words in sports: Game 7. The Blue Jays forced a Game 7 following a 6-2 victory at home in Game 6 on Sunday night, and they remain in Toronto for Monday's Game 7. After the road team took each of the first four games of the series, the home squad has won back-to-back contests entering Monday, with the winner advancing to try and take down the defending World Champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Blue Jays are starting Shane Bieber, who held the Mariners to two runs in six innings in a 13-4 Toronto victory on Wednesday. Bieber, coming off Tommy John surgery in April 2024, went 4-2 with a 3.57 ERA in seven starts during the regular season. The Mariners are starting George Kirby, who was roughed up with eight runs in that 13-4 final on Wednesday. But the 27-year-old allowed just three runs in 10 innings in his first two starts of the postseason. For MLB betting, the Mariners are -125 favorites, with the Blue Jays as +105 underdogs in the latest Monday MLB odds at Fanatics Sportsbook, with the over/under set at 7.5 runs. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here:

Responsible Gaming

All bettors need to practice responsible gaming. Fanatics has tools and resources for its users like the ability to take timeouts, as well as voluntary self-exclusion measures. Fanatics shares links, emails and phone numbers for local and national problem gambling helplines, including 1-800-GAMBLER.