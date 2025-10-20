The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code gives new users up to $2,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash. Tonight, you can wager on a Monday Night Football doubleheader and Game 7 of the American League Championship Series. The Lions will host the Buccaneers at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Seahawks hosting the Texans at 10 p.m. ET. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code with Bet Insurance Rewards up to $200 back in FanCash daily here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review.

Explaining the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

Here's how to utilize the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code. Just apply your offer in the bet slip and place a cash bet of at least $1 on any sport with odds of -500 or longer. You can repeat this process for a user's first 10 days with Fanatics Sportsbook and if your daily wager settles as a loss, you'll receive your stake up to $200 back in FanCash with Bet Insurance Rewards. In total, users could receive up to $2,000 in FanCash, if your bet loses all 10 days. This promotion is available to eligible users in states where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates (except New York).

You must opt-in and wager $1+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive your stake up to $200 back in FanCash with Bet Insurance Rewards if your bet loses (issued when qualifying wager settles). Your 10-day period begins the day you establish your account. FanCash issued with this promotion expires seven days from the date it's issued. See full Promo Terms and FanCash terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Want to get started? Click here to get started:

Monday betting preview

Buccaneers vs. Lions, 7 p.m. ET

This battle of top-six offenses entering the week could be one of the most exciting games of the entire Week 7 NFL schedule. Five of Tampa Bay's first six games went to the final possession before its 30-19 win over the 49ers last week, with five one-score games decided on the final drive to open the Buccaneers' season. Tampa Bay went 4-1 over those first five contests with plenty of Baker Mayfield magic, and going up against a team as strong as Detroit, Mayfield will need to be at his best again.

The Lions entered the week with the No. 2 scoring offense at 31.8 points per game, scoring at least 34 points in four of their last five contests. Since scoring just 13 points in Week 1 against the Packers, the Lions have shown their offense over the last few years was more than Ben Johnson-driven creativity, as they remain a top unit even with their former offensive coordinator serving as Bears head coach. For NFL betting, Detroit is a 6-point favorite in the latest Monday Night Football odds at Fanatics Sportsbook, with an over/under set at 53 points. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here:

Texans vs. Seahawks, 10 p.m. ET

The Seahawks look to keep pace atop of NFC West with the Rams and 49ers both winning on Sunday as these three teams entered Week 7 tied for first in the division with 4-2 records. Seattle has won four of its last five games, including a 20-12 win over the AFC South Jaguars last week. The Texans look to improve to .500, as after a 0-3 start with three one-score losses, Houston has outscored its opponents, 70-10, over its last two games.

The Texans defeated the Ravens, 44-10, in their last contest after shutting out the Titans the week before, and they are coming off their bye week. The Texans entered the week with the top-scoring defense and maintained that entering Monday, allowing just 12.2 ppg this season. Houston has allowed 10 points or fewer in three of five games, and no more than 20 points in all five contests. The Seahawks are favored by 3 points at Fanatics Sportsbook, with an over/under set at 41 points. Claim up to $2,000 in FanCash here:

Mariners vs. Blue Jays, 8:08 p.m. ET

The two best words in sports: Game 7. The Blue Jays forced a Game 7 following a 6-2 victory at home in Game 6 on Sunday night, and they remain in Toronto for Monday's Game 7. After the road team took each of the first four games of the series, the home squad has won back-to-back contests entering Monday, with the winner advancing to try and take down the defending World Champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Blue Jays are starting Shane Bieber, who held the Mariners to two runs in six innings in a 13-4 Toronto victory on Wednesday. Bieber, coming off Tommy John surgery in April 2024, went 4-2 with a 3.57 ERA in seven starts during the regular season. The Mariners are starting George Kirby, who was roughed up with eight runs in that 13-4 final on Wednesday. But the 27-year-old allowed just three runs in 10 innings in his first two starts of the postseason. For MLB betting, the Mariners are -125 favorites, with the Blue Jays as +105 underdogs in the latest Monday MLB odds at Fanatics Sportsbook, with the over/under set at 7.5 runs. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here:

Responsible Gaming

All bettors need to practice responsible gaming. Fanatics has tools and resources for its users like the ability to take timeouts, as well as voluntary self-exclusion measures. Fanatics shares links, emails and phone numbers for local and national problem gambling helplines, including 1-800-GAMBLER.