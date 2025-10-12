A potential Super Bowl preview takes place on Sunday Night Football when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Detroit Lions, providing a top-tier matchup to use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, which gives new users $250 in FanCash when they bet $50. The Lions and Chiefs met in the 2023 NFL Kickoff Game, with the Lions winning 21-20 in Kansas City. Start to earn your $250 in FanCash with the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review.

Sunday Night Football betting preview

Lions vs. Chiefs has Game of the Year potential, and the first time Jared Goff and Patrick Mahomes went head-to-head, it was one of the great offensive games in NFL history. Goff, who was still on the Rams at the time, threw for 413 yards and four touchdowns and Mahomes threw for 478 yards and six touchdowns in a 54-51 Rams win in 2018. Both quarterbacks enter Week 6 in the top 10 in passing yards, with Mahomes sixth at 1,257 yards and Goff 10th at 1,187 yards on the season.

Mahomes's over/under for passing yards is set at 260.5 yards, while Goff's passing yards over/under is 235.5 yards in the latest NFL player props at Fanatics Sportsbook. Mahomes has gone Over this number in back-to-back weeks, but Goff has gone Under his in two of his last three games. The Lions (4-1) have the three players with the lowest anytime touchdown scorer odds for this matchup with Jahmyr Gibbs (-145), David Montgomery (-105) and Amon-Ra St. Brown (+105).

The Chiefs are 2-point favorites in the latest Sunday Night Football NFL odds with an over/under set at 53 points. Kansas City hosts Detroit on SNF, and the Chiefs are 1-1 at home this year in their 2-3 start overall. The Chiefs went 8-0 at home last season. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook to wager on Sunday Night Football here:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics has tools and resources to provide users with assistance in practicing responsible gaming. Fanatics Sportsbook offers options such as the ability to take timeouts, as well as voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-GAMBLER, and you can find more information on problem gambling assistance, such as links, emails and phone numbers inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.