A Monday Night Football double-feature gives sports bettors even more options to utilize the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, good for $250 in FanCash after betting $50. The Buffalo Bills will host the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders host the Chicago Bears to close out NFL Week 6. Claim your $250 in bonus FanCash with the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review.

Monday Night Football betting preview

Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels, the top two picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, go head-to-head for the second time in their careers. Daniels and the Commanders are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Monday Night Football odds at Fanatics Sportsbook, with an over/under set at 50 points. When the two teams met in Week 8 last season, the over/under was set at 45.5 points, with the Under hitting in an 18-15 Commanders victory. Daniels threw for 326 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 52 yards. Williams threw for 131 yards and rushed for 47 yards.

Daniels' over/under for passing yards is set at 230.5, while Williams' number is 215.5 passing yards at Fanatics Sportsbook heading into the second matchup of two quarterbacks who will be linked for however long they both remain in the NFL. Both quarterbacks are threats with their legs, as Daniels' rushing yards over/under is 40.5 yards, while Williams' is 20.5. Bears vs. Commanders kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET, an hour after the Bills vs. Falcons.

The Bills are 4.5-point road favorites against the Falcons in the latest NFL odds at Fanatics Sportsbook. The Bills are coming off a 23-20 loss to the Patriots, as they became the final team in the NFL to suffer a loss, falling to 4-1. The Falcons (2-2) are coming off their bye week after defeating the Commanders, 34-27, in Week 4 with Daniels out. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook to wager on Monday Night Football here:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics has tools and resources to provide users with assistance in practicing responsible gaming. Fanatics Sportsbook offers options such as the ability to take timeouts, as well as voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-GAMBLER, and you can find more information on problem gambling assistance, such as links, emails and phone numbers inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.