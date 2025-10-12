New users can pick any of the games on the Week 6 NFL schedule to utilize the newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, which now gives $250 in FanCash after betting $50. The sixth Sunday of the 2025 NFL season kicks off today and features matchups like Seahawks vs. Jaguars, Bengals vs. Packers and Cardinals vs. Colts to consider as NFL betting options. Start to earn your $250 in FanCash with the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Week 6 Sunday NFL betting preview

The Cowboys have been at or near the top in scoring offenses in recent seasons when Dak Prescott's healthy, and this season is no different. The Cowboys have the No. 4 scoring offense in the NFL, averaging 30.2 points per game, heading into a matchup against the Panthers. However, the Cowboys have the fourth-worst scoring defense, allowing 30.8 ppg, leading to their 2-2-1 record. Dallas is a 3-point favorite in the latest Week 6 NFL odds at Fanatics Sportsbook, with an over/under set at 49.5 points, which is the highest of the eight 1 p.m. ET games on the Week 6 NFL schedule.

Joe Flacco makes his Bengals debut less than a week after being traded to the team, and he'll face the Packers for the second time in a month. Flacco quarterbacked the Browns to a victory over the Packers on Sept. 21, but the veteran quarterback was far from the main reason why in a 13-10 final. The 40-year-old completed 21 of 36 passes for 142 yards and an interception. Flacco will have a significant improvement in surrounding playmakers with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. However, on the other side of the ball, the Bengals have the 30th-ranked defense in the NFL, allowing 31.2 ppg. The Packers are 14-point favorites in a 4:25 p.m. ET start.

Sunday Night Football features the top seeds of the AFC and NFC last postseason. The Kansas City Chiefs host the Detroit Lions, and although the Chiefs are 2-3, they still have the fifth-shortest odds to win the Super Bowl at Fanatics Sportsbook at +900 odds. The Lions (4-1) have the second-shortest odds at +650 while on their current four-game winning streak since their 27-13 Week 1 loss to the Packers. Kansas City is favored by 2 points, with an over/under set at 53 points, the highest of any Week 6 game at Fanatics. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook to wager on Week 6 here:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics has tools and resources to provide users with assistance in practicing responsible gaming. Fanatics Sportsbook offers options such as the ability to take timeouts, as well as voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-GAMBLER, and you can find more information on problem gambling assistance, such as links, emails and phone numbers inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.