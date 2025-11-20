The Week 12 NFL schedule kicks off with the Houston Texans hosting the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football, another chance to use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN, where new users can bet and get up to $2,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash. Josh Allen is coming off a Herculean performance with six touchdowns (three passing, three rushing) last week for Buffalo. Get the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here:

New users just need to apply your offer in the bet slip and place a cash bet of at least $1 on any sport with odds of -500 or longer. Then you can repeat this process up to your first 10 days with Fanatics Sportsbook and if your daily wager settles as a loss, courtesy of Bet Insurance Rewards, you'll receive your stake up to $200 back in FanCash. In total, users could receive up to $2,000 in FanCash, if your bet loses all 10 days. This promotion is available to eligible users in states where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates (outside New York).

New users must opt-in and wager $1+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive your stake up to $200 back in FanCash with Bet Insurance Rewards if the bet loses (issued when qualifying wager settles). The 10-day period begins when you create your account. FanCash issued with this promotion expires seven days from the date it's issued.

Bills vs. Texans Thursday Night Football betting preview

The Bills and Texans are both coming off victories last weekend, although doing so in vastly different styles. Buffalo relied on an elite offensive performance, spearheaded by quarterback Josh Allen's part in six touchdowns, as the Bills defeated the Buccaneers, 44-32. Meanwhile, the Texans relied on their elite defense while the offense made just enough plays in a 16-13 win over the Titans. This Thursday Night Football matchup is truly a test of what happens when an elite offense meets an elite defense, with the No. 4 Buffalo offense averaging 29.2 ppg taking on the No. 1 scoring defense with Houston allowing 16.3 ppg this season.

The Bills are favored by 6 points in the latest Week 12 Thursday Night Football NFL odds at Fanatics Sportsbook, with an over/under set at 43.5 points. Allen will be a popular TNF anytime touchdown scorer bet for NFL betting after rushing for three scores last week, and he has -125 odds to score once, +425 odds to score twice, with +1700 odds to deliver another three-touchdown performance at Fanatics Sportsbook.

Thursday NBA betting preview

The Bucks are set to take the court for the second time since Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered a groin injury that will keep him out for at least a week. Milwaukee was held to just 106 points, one of its lowest scoring outputs of the season, without Antetokounmpo in a 118-106 loss to the Cavaliers on Monday. But on Thursday, the Bucks face a 76ers team playing the second half of a back-to-back, so the rest advantage could help their offense against a potentially fatigued defense. The Bucks are 8-7 this season, while the 76ers fell to 8-6 after their 121-112 loss to the Raptors on Wednesday.

For NBA betting, the 76ers are favored by 1 point in the latest Thursday NBA odds at Fanatics Sportsbook. Other intriguing Thursday NBA matchups include the Clippers vs. Magic (-5.5), Kings vs. Grizzlies (-2) and Hawks vs. Spurs (-1.5), as San Antonio also deals with life without its superstar with Victor Wembanyama (calf) out.

Thursday college basketball betting preview

The No. 1 team in the nation takes the court on CBS Sports Network on Thursday when the Purdue Boilermakers take on the Memphis Tigers at 6 p.m. ET. from the Bahamas. The timing of this matchup could be a perfect lead-in for online sports bettors before Thursday Night Football, as Memphis and Purdue go head-to-head for the Baha Mar Championship. Purdue (4-0) is coming off a 97-79 victory over Akron on Sunday, while Memphis (1-2) is coming off a 92-78 loss to UNLV on Sunday. The Boilermakers reached the Sweet 16 last season before losing to Houston, a No. 1 seed.

Purdue opened the year as the preseason No. 1 team in the nation, and Trey Kaufman-Renn is averaging 18 points and 15 rebounds after averaging 20.1 ppg last season. Purdue is favored by 15.5 points in the latest Thursday college basketball odds at Fanatics Sportsbook for college basketball betting.

Responsible Gaming

All bettors need to practice responsible gaming. Fanatics has tools and resources for its users like the ability to take timeouts, as well as voluntary self-exclusion measures. Fanatics shares links, emails and phone numbers for local and national problem gambling helplines, including 1-800-GAMBLER.