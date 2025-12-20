Saturday is the perfect time to claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN, which allows new users to bet and get up to $2,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash. The Commanders will host the Eagles at 5 p.m. ET as part of NFL Week 16, followed by the Bears hosting the Packers at 8:20 p.m. ET. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN with Bet Insurance Rewards up to $200 back in FanCash daily here:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Eagles vs. Commanders, Packers vs. Bears betting preview

The sky may still be falling in Philadelphia, but at least the pace has slowed down following a 31-0 victory over a Las Vegas Raiders team that appears on its way to a No. 1 overall pick. The Commanders aren't far behind the Raiders, though, entering with a 4-10 record but having just snapped their eight-game losing streak with a 29-21 win over the Giants last week. The Eagles entered last week on a three-game losing streak, but each of those came against teams in the playoff mix in the Cowboys, Bears and Chargers. The Eagles either scored a touchdown or finished the drive in the red zone in six of seven possessions, outside of running out the block before halftime, last week. Meanwhile, the Commanders scored their most points since Week 3, and it came against another team in contention for the No. 1 overall pick. The Eagles, who clinch the NFC East with a win, will be a significantly tougher challenge.

The NFC North race appears to be one destined to go down to the final week of the season, and this outcome could prove to be a pivotal one in deciding the divisional winner. The Bears (10-4) lead the Packers (9-4-1) as Green Bay's 40-40 tie against the Cowboys in Week 4 feels like it will loom large toward determining the divisional champion. The Packers defeated the Bears, 28-21, at Lambeau Field two weeks ago, but then lost to the Broncos, 34-26, on the road last week to slide back into second place. The Bears scored 31 points last week against the Browns as they have the No. 9 scoring offense at 26.1 points per game in Ben Johnson's first year as head coach.

The Packers are 1-point favorites in the latest Saturday Week 16 NFL odds at Fanatics Sportsbook, with an over/under set at 47 points. Philadelphia is a 6.5-point favorite against Washington in a 5 p.m. ET matchup with an over/under set at 44 points. Click here to sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook to bet and get up to $2,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash at Fanatics.

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics has tools and resources to provide users with assistance in practicing responsible gaming. Fanatics Sportsbook offers options such as the ability to take timeouts, as well as voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-GAMBLER, and you can find more information on problem gambling assistance, such as links, emails and phone numbers inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.