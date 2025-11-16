New users claim use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to bet and get up to $2,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash for Sunday Night Football. The Eagles will host the Lions as 2.5-point favorites. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN with Bet Insurance Rewards up to $200 back in FanCash daily here:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Sunday Night Football betting preview

The Sunday Week 11 schedule concludes with what could be an NFC Championship Game preview when the Philadelphia Eagles host the Detroit Lions. The Eagles (7-2) are coming off a 10-7 win over the Packers on Monday Night Football last week, and the Lions (6-3) rolled the Commanders, 44-22.

The Eagles are favored by 2.5 points with an over/under of 47 points at Fanatics for Sunday Night Football odds. Click here to sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook to bet and get up to $2,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash at Fanatics.

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics has tools and resources to provide users with assistance in practicing responsible gaming. Fanatics Sportsbook offers options such as the ability to take timeouts, as well as voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-GAMBLER, and you can find more information on problem gambling assistance, such as links, emails and phone numbers inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.