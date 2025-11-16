New users claim use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to bet and get up to $2,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash when online sports betting the Week 11 NFL schedule. Lamar Jackson has the Baltimore Ravens one game behind the Pittsburgh Steelers for the AFC North lead with back-to-back victories after his return from a hamstring injury. The Ravens face the Cleveland Browns on Sunday as 8.5-point favorites. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN with Bet Insurance Rewards up to $200 back in FanCash daily here:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Sunday NFL betting preview

The Buffalo Bills are coming off one of the more shocking results of the 2025 NFL season, losing to the Dolphins, 30-13, as 8-point favorites last week. The Bills face another Florida team this weekend, this time at home, and one having a much stronger season in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Josh Allen vs. Baker Mayfield pairs two quarterbacks with exciting styles against one another, and both teams are looking to avoid a losing streak, as Tampa Bay fell to the Patriots, 28-23, at home last week. Both teams are 6-3 on the season, and the Bills are 4-1 at home while Tampa Bay is 4-1 on the road. The Bills are favored by 5.5 points at Fanatics Sportsbook for this 1 p.m. ET start.

The San Francisco 49ers also look to rally off a loss on Sunday when they travel to play the Arizona Cardinals in a 4:05 p.m. ET contest. The 49ers have alternated wins and losses over each of their last seven weeks as they enter Sunday with a 6-4 record on the season. Meanwhile, the Cardinals, after starting the season 2-0, are 1-6 over their last seven games, entering at 3-6 on the season. In NFL betting, the 49ers are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Week 11 NFL odds at Fanatics Sportsbook.

Arguably the game of the day kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs going on the road to play the Denver Broncos, who lead the AFC West at 8-2 this season. The Chiefs (5-4) should be well rested off their bye, which came after their three-game winning streak was snapped in a 28-21 loss to Buffalo. The Broncos have won seven straight games, but they've scored fewer than 20 points in three of their last five contests. They'll likely need a better offensive performance to keep up with Mahomes and the Kansas City playmakers on Sunday, as the Chiefs are favored by 3.5 points at Fanatics. Click here to sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook to bet and get up to $2,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash at Fanatics.

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics has tools and resources to provide users with assistance in practicing responsible gaming. Fanatics Sportsbook offers options such as the ability to take timeouts, as well as voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-GAMBLER, and you can find more information on problem gambling assistance, such as links, emails and phone numbers inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.