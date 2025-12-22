The Week 16 NFL schedule concludes with the Indianapolis Colts hosting the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football, the perfect chance to claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN, in which new users can bet and get up to $2,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash. Philip Rivers will make his second start of the season at age 44 for the Colts. Get the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review.

Explaining the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN

Here's how to utilize the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN. New users just need to apply your offer in the bet slip and place a cash bet of at least $1 on any sport with odds of -500 or longer. Then you can repeat this process up to your first 10 days with Fanatics Sportsbook and if your daily wager settles as a loss, courtesy of Bet Insurance Rewards, you'll receive your stake up to $200 back in FanCash. In total, users could receive up to $2,000 in FanCash, if your bet loses all 10 days. This promotion is available to eligible users in states where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates (outside New York).

New users must opt-in and wager $1+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive your stake up to $200 back in FanCash with Bet Insurance Rewards if the bet loses (issued when qualifying wager settles). The 10-day period begins when you create your account. FanCash issued with this promotion expires seven days from the date it's issued. See full Promo Terms and FanCash terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Want to get started? Click here to get started:

49ers vs. Colts Monday Night Football betting preview

The San Francisco 49ers need a win Moday to keep pace in a highly competitive NFC West and the conference playoff picture as a whole. The 49ers are coming off a 37-24 win over the Titans last week for their fourth straight victory. Brock Purdy threw for 295 yards and three touchdowns while Christian McCaffrey had 73 rushing yards and a score. San Francisco is averaging 31 points per game over its four-game winning streak.

Meanwhile, Philip Rivers kept the Colts (8-6) more competitive than expected last week in an 18-16 loss to the Seahawks, who were favored by 14 points. Rivers completed 18 of 27 passes for 120 yards with a touchdown. He threw an interception on a final desperation drive after the Seahawks kicked their sixth field goal of the contest. For NFL betting, the 49ers are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Monday Night Football odds at Fanatics Sportsbook, and Rivers' passing yards over/under is set at 160.5 yards. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here:

Monday NBA betting preview

Monday features a seven-game NBA slate, including the Oklahoma City Thunder hosting the Memphis Grizzlies. The Thunder are coming off a rare loss, faliing to the Timberwolves, 112-107, on Friday. OKC has lost two of its last three games after a historic 24-1 start to the season. Ja Morant (ankle) is out for the Grizzlies and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is having another MVP-caliber season at 32.5 points per game, which ranks second in the league.

For NBA betting, the Thunder are 16-point favorites in the latest Monday NBA odds at Fanatics Sportsbook for this 9:30 p.m. ET start. Other intriguing Monday NBA options include Hornets vs. Cavaliers (-9), Mavericks vs. Pelicans (-1) and Magic vs. Warriors (-5.5). Get the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here:

Monday NHL betting preview

Monday features a four-game NHL slate, including the Philadelphia Flyers hosting the Vancouver Canucks at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Flyers are coming off a 5-4 shootout loss to the Rangers on Saturday for their third shootout loss over their last five contests. Meanwhile, the Canucks are coming off a shootout victory in a 5-4 win over the Bruins on Saturday to extend their winning streak to four games. For NHL betting, the Flyers are -140 favorites in the latest Monday NHL odds at Fanatics, while the Canucks are +115 underdogs. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here:

Responsible Gaming

All bettors need to practice responsible gaming. Fanatics has tools and resources for its users like the ability to take timeouts, as well as voluntary self-exclusion measures. Fanatics shares links, emails and phone numbers for local and national problem gambling helplines, including 1-800-GAMBLER.