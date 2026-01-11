NFL Wild Card Weekend is here, and Sunday features a tripleheader, providing plenty of options to utilize the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN, which allows new users to bet and get up to $2,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash. The slate continues with 49ers vs. Eagles at 4:30 p.m. ET and Chargers vs. Patriots at 8:15 p.m. ET on Sunday Night Football. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN with Bet Insurance Rewards up to $200 back in FanCash daily here:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Sunday NFL betting preview

It's been a wild season in Philadelphia. Despite the Eagles winning another division title, going 11-6 this season, and being the No. 3 seed in the NFC, there always seemed to be reports around the team about players and coaches not being on the same page. However, the Eagles continued to win the majority of the time amid the distractions, and they are favored to do so again on Sunday. The Eagles are 5-point favorites against the 49ers at Fanatics on Sunday in a spread that has continued to climb throughout the week. The 49ers do have a better record at 12-5, though, entering this matchup of the last two NFC champions.

The Sunday slate concludes with the New England Patriots hosting the Los Angeles Chargers at 8 p.m. ET. The Patriots going 13-4 is one of the biggest surprises of the NFL season, as Mike Vrabel has led an instant reversal from a 4-13 season last year, and Drake Maye has performed as one of the best quarterbacks in the league after an inconsistent rookie campaign. The Chargers have made the playoffs in both years of the Jim Harbaugh era, and after playing one of the weakest schedules in NFL history, the Patriots have one of their toughest challenges of the year on Sunday. The Patriots are favored by 3.5 points with an over/under set at 46 points at Fanatics on Sunday Night Football. Click here to sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook to bet and get up to $2,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash at Fanatics:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics has tools and resources to provide users with assistance in practicing responsible gaming. Fanatics Sportsbook offers options such as the ability to take timeouts, as well as voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-GAMBLER, and you can find more information on problem gambling assistance, such as links, emails and phone numbers inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.