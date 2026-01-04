The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN lets new users bet and get up to $2,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash. Nearly every postseason seed will be determined by a result on Sunday, with games including Bears vs. Lions, Steelers vs. Ravens, and Eagles vs. Commanders. Get the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review.

Explaining the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN

Here's how to utilize the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN. New users just need to apply your offer in the bet slip and place a cash bet of at least $1 on any sport with odds of -500 or longer. Then you can repeat this process up to your first 10 days with Fanatics Sportsbook and if your daily wager settles as a loss, courtesy of Bet Insurance Rewards, you'll receive your stake up to $200 back in FanCash. In total, users could receive up to $2,000 in FanCash, if your bet loses all 10 days. This promotion is available to eligible users in states where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates (outside New York).

New users must opt-in and wager $1+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive your stake up to $200 back in FanCash with Bet Insurance Rewards if the bet loses (issued when qualifying wager settles). The 10-day period begins when you create your account. FanCash issued with this promotion expires seven days from the date it's issued. See full Promo Terms and FanCash terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Want to get started? Click here to get started:

Sunday NFL betting preview

The Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars have the two longest winning streaks in the NFL entering Week 18 at eight games and seven games, respectively, and both will be playing in the opening round of the playoffs. Which team will play on its home field and which needs to travel will be decided on Sunday. The Jaguars (12-4) clinch the AFC South with a win over the Titans, but if they lose and the Texans defeat the Colts, Houston wins the division. The Jaguars are 13-point favorites in the latest Week 18 NFL odds at Fanatics Sportsbook, while the Texans are 10-point favorites with both teams playing at 1 p.m. ET.

While the AFC South gets sorted out in the earlier window, the No. 1 seed in the AFC will be decided in the 4:25 p.m. ET slot. The Broncos and Patriots are both tied at 13-3 this season, and Denver holds the tiebreaker. So all the Broncos need to do is defeat the Chargers, who are resting multiple starters, including Justin Herbert, to earn the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The Patriots play the Dolphins. Both teams are heavy favorites as well, with the Broncos favored by 13 points and the Patriots by 10.5 points at Fanatics.

Speaking of No. 1, the first overall pick will also be determined in the 4:25 p.m. ET window. The Raiders are alone at 2-14 and would secure the No. 1 overall pick with a loss against the Chiefs. Kansas City has lost five straight, though, so it's no guarantee Vegas ends up at the top spot in the draft. The Chiefs are favored by 5.5 points at Fanatics. Click here to get started:

Responsible Gaming

All bettors need to practice responsible gaming. Fanatics has tools and resources for its users like the ability to take timeouts, as well as voluntary self-exclusion measures. Fanatics shares links, emails and phone numbers for local and national problem gambling helplines, including 1-800-GAMBLER.