The Denver Broncos will host the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football to kick off the Week 10 NFL schedule, and with the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN, new users can bet and get up to $2,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash. If you're more of a fan of collegiate sports, college football and college basketball have multiple online sports betting options for Thursday. Get the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review.

Explaining the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN

Here's how to utilize the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN. Simply apply your offer in the bet slip and place a cash bet with a $1 minimum on any sport with odds of -500 or longer. New users can repeat this process up to your first 10 days with Fanatics Sportsbook and if your daily wager settles as a loss, you'll receive your stake up to $200 back in FanCash with Bet Insurance Rewards. In total, users could receive up to $2,000 in FanCash, if your bet loses all 10 days. Besides New York, this promotion is available to eligible users in states where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates.

New users must opt-in and wager $1+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive your stake up to $200 back in FanCash with Bet Insurance Rewards if your bet loses (issued when qualifying wager settles). The 10-day period begins from the date you create your account. FanCash issued with this promotion expires seven days from the date it's issued. See full Promo Terms and FanCash terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Want to get started? Click here to get started:

Broncos vs. Raiders Thursday Night Football betting

The two meet in an AFC West clash of two teams heading in opposite directions. The Broncos have won six straight games, although many of those victories likely raised the blood pressure of some Denver fans, while the Raiders have lost six of their last seven contests. The Broncos have utilized fourth-quarter heroics throughout their winning streak, trailing entering the fourth quarter in four of their six victories during this stretch. Bo Nix has played his best when it mattered, though, totaling seven touchdowns (five passing, two rushing) over the fourth quarters of his last three games.

The Raiders showed promise last week coming out of their bye, though. Las Vegas scored a season-high 29 points in a 30-29 overtime loss to the Jaguars, and Geno Smith and Ashton Jeanty look to carry that momentum into a short turnaround. They'll be without Jakobi Meyers, who was traded to the Jaguars on Tuesday. For NFL betting, the Broncos are 9-point favorites, with an over/under set for 43 points in the latest NFL odds at Fanatics Sportsbook for Thursday Night Football. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here:

Thursday NBA betting

If you're more about basketball than football, the NBA has you covered on Thursday with a matchup of two of the better teams in the Western Conference over recent seasons. The Phoenix Suns host the Los Angeles Clippers at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday. However, many of the biggest stars in this matchup won't be on the court with James Harden (personal) and Kawhi Leonard (ankle) out for the Clippers. Dillon Brooks (core) is out for the Suns.

The Clippers are 3-4 this season, while the Suns are 3-5 overall. Phoenix will have Devin Booker, though, and the four-time All-Star is averaging 31 ppg this season. For NBA betting, the Suns are 3-point favorites in the latest NBA odds at Fanatics Sportsbook, with an over/under set at 223.5 points. Check out the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here:

Thursday college football betting

Thursday features a two-game college football slate, with Appalachian State hosting Georgia Southern in Sun Belt action, and South Florida hosting UTSA in American action. Both games begin at 7:30 p.m. ET. App State and Georgia Southern are both 1-3 in conference play this season, and are both coming off losses last week. The home team has won each of their last four matchups, with Georgia Southern winning, 29-20, last year. The sportsbooks expect that trend to continue as App State is favored by 5 points in the latest Thursday college football odds at Fanatics Sportsbook.

South Florida is 6-2 this season, including 3-1 in American play, while UTSA is 4-4 overall and 2-2 in the conference. However, UTSA is the one team in this matchup coming off a victory, winning 48-26 against Tulane last week. South Florida lost to Memphis, 34-31, on Oct. 25 before a bye week. Both teams have solid quarterback play, with UTSA quarterbacked by Owen McCown, the son of former NFL QB Josh McCown, and Byrum Brown starting for South Florida. Brown leads the team in passing (1,964 yards) and rushing (596) this season. UTSA running back Robert Henry Jr. is third in the nation in rushing (955 yards). South Florida is favored by 13.5 points for college football betting at Fanatics. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here:

Responsible Gaming

All bettors need to practice responsible gaming. Fanatics has tools and resources for its users like the ability to take timeouts, as well as voluntary self-exclusion measures. Fanatics shares links, emails and phone numbers for local and national problem gambling helplines, including 1-800-GAMBLER.