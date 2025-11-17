The Week 11 NFL schedule concludes with the Las Vegas Raiders hosting the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football, and with the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN, new users can bet and get up to $2,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash. The NBA season continues with an eight-game slate, as well as NHL, college basketball and other online sports betting options. Get the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review.

Explaining the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN

Here's how to utilize the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN. New users just need to apply your offer in the bet slip and place a cash bet of at least $1 on any sport with odds of -500 or longer. Then you can repeat this process up to your first 10 days with Fanatics Sportsbook and if your daily wager settles as a loss, courtesy of Bet Insurance Rewards, you'll receive your stake up to $200 back in FanCash. In total, users could receive up to $2,000 in FanCash, if your bet loses all 10 days. This promotion is available to eligible users in states where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates (outside New York).

New users must opt-in and wager $1+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive your stake up to $200 back in FanCash with Bet Insurance Rewards if the bet loses (issued when qualifying wager settles). The 10-day period begins when you create your account. FanCash issued with this promotion expires seven days from the date it's issued. See full Promo Terms and FanCash terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Want to get started? Click here to get started:

Raiders vs. Cowboys, Monday Night Football betting

The Cowboys enter Monday Night Football with the No. 3 scoring offense in the NFL at 29.2 ppg, but also the second-worst scoring defense at 30.8 ppg allowed. Their offense often hasn't been enough to make up for the defensive lapses, as the Cowboys enter 3-5-1 on the season. However, the Raiders rank 31st in scoring at 15.4 ppg in a matchup of one of the worst offenses playing one of the worst defenses in the league. The Raiders are 2-7 this season and have lost three straight games.

For NFL betting, the Cowboys are favored by 4 points in the latest Monday Night Football odds at Fanatics Sportsbook, with an over/under set at 50 points. Given Dallas' combination of an elite offense with one of the league's worst scoring defenses, the Over has hit in five of its last six games, but the Under hit in its most recent contest. Meanwhile, the Under has hit in four of the last five Raiders games. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here:

Monday NBA betting

The Monday NBA schedule features an eight-game slate, including the Cleveland Cavaliers hosting the Milwaukee Bucks in a matchup of two of the better teams in the Eastern Conference. The Cavaliers (9-5) had the best record in the Eastern Conference last year at 64-18 and return a similar lineup to last year's successful squad. The Bucks (8-6) have alternated wins and losses in each of their last 10 games, and are coming off a 119-95 loss to the Lakers on Saturday. Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for the Bucks.

For NBA betting, the Cavaliers are favored by 7 points in the latest Monday NBA odds at Fanatics Sportsbook. Other intriguing Monday NBA matchups include Clippers vs. 76ers (-5), Knicks vs. Heat (-2) and Bulls vs. Nuggets (-14.5).

Monday NHL betting

The Monday NHL schedule features a six-game slate, including two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference going head-to-head. The Boston Bruins (12-8-0, 24 points) host the Carolina Hurricanes (12-5-1, 25 points) at 7 p.m. ET as two of the four teams in the East with at least 24 points. The Bruins are 8-3 at home this season, but they are +150 underdogs in the latest Monday NHL odds at Fanatics Sportsbook. The Hurricanes are -180 favorites, and the over/under is set at 6.5 goals. Other Monday NHL betting options include Oilers (-150) vs. Sabres (+125), Kings (+110) vs. Capitals (-130) and Canucks (+230) vs. Panthers (-265). Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here:

Responsible Gaming

All bettors need to practice responsible gaming. Fanatics has tools and resources for its users like the ability to take timeouts, as well as voluntary self-exclusion measures. Fanatics shares links, emails and phone numbers for local and national problem gambling helplines, including 1-800-GAMBLER.