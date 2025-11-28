The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to bet and get up to $2,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash. The Philadelphia Eagles play the Chicago Bears at 3 p.m. ET in the annual NFL Black Friday game, while a large college football slate is highlighted by No. 16 Texas hosting No. 3 Texas A&M. Get the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review.

Explaining the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN

Here's how to utilize the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN. New users just need to apply your offer in the bet slip and place a cash bet of at least $1 on any sport with odds of -500 or longer. Then you can repeat this process up to your first 10 days with Fanatics Sportsbook and if your daily wager settles as a loss, courtesy of Bet Insurance Rewards, you'll receive your stake up to $200 back in FanCash. In total, users could receive up to $2,000 in FanCash, if your bet loses all 10 days. This promotion is available to eligible users in states where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates (outside New York).

New users must opt-in and wager $1+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive your stake up to $200 back in FanCash with Bet Insurance Rewards if the bet loses (issued when qualifying wager settles). The 10-day period begins when you create your account. FanCash issued with this promotion expires seven days from the date it's issued. See full Promo Terms and FanCash terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Want to get started? Click here to get started:

Bears vs. Eagles NFL betting preview

The Philadelphia Eagles host the Chicago Bears in Black Friday football action between a pair of NFC divisional leaders. The Eagles (8-3) hold a multi-game lead in the NFC East, while the Bears (8-3) are in an NFC North race that figures to go down to the final week as Chicago looks to stave off the Packers and Lions. The Eagles are coming off a 24-21 loss to the Cowboys last week, in a game where they allowed the game's final 24 points, and the defending Super Bowl champions will look to avoid a losing streak. The Bears enter on a four-game winning streak.

For NFL betting, the Eagles are favored by 7 points in the latest Eagles vs. Bears odds at Fanatics Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 44 points. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here:

Friday college football betting preview

The Friday college football slate is filled with top matchups, starting with No. 7 Ole Miss (-7.5) at Mississippi State at noon ET and continuing throughout the day. Other matchups with College Football Playoff implications entering the final week of the regular season include No. 13 Utah (-10.5) vs. Kansas, No. 4 Georgia (-14) vs. No. 23 Georgia Tech and No. 2 Indiana (-28.5) at Purdue for college football betting. But the unquestioned game of the day in No. 16 Texas hosting No. 3 Texas A&M with Arch Manning under center in a 7:30 p.m. ET start on Black Friday.

Despite being on the road, Texas A&M is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Friday college football odds at Fanatics Sportsbook. Texas is coming off a 52-27 win over Arkansas last week, but the Longhorns' CFP odds took a significant hit in a 35-10 loss to Georgia the week before for their third loss of the season. Texas A&M enters at 11-0, coming off a 48-0 win over Samford in a softer matchup entering its Rivalry Week contest against Texas. Texas A&M secures a spot in the SEC Championship Game with a win. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here:

Friday NBA betting preview

After the entire league had off on Thursday for Thanksgiving, NBA action returns on Friday with an 11-game slate, which is also a part of the 2025 NBA Cup. Three head-to-head matchups on Friday will determine the winners of their respective groups, and those contests feature the Magic vs. Pistons (-3.5), Suns vs. Thunder (-15) and Spurs vs. Nuggets (-8). The Thunder continue their quest toward a repeat NBA title and one of the greatest starts in NBA history, as Oklahoma City is 18-1 to begin the season.

The Magic and Pistons are two of the younger, up-and-coming franchises in the Eastern Conference, and an enhanced NBA Cup environment could be exactly what they are seeking to build that NBA Championship potential. For NBA betting, the Pistons are favored by 3.5 points at home in the latest Friday NBA odds at Fanatics Sportsbook. The Lakers host the Mavericks at 10 p.m. ET, in what will also be an intriguing matchup with Luka Doncic going up against his former team for the first time this season, although they did meet last year. The Lakers are favored by 10.5 points. Anthony Davis (calf) is questionable for the Mavericks against his former team. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here:

Responsible Gaming

All bettors need to practice responsible gaming. Fanatics has tools and resources for its users like the ability to take timeouts, as well as voluntary self-exclusion measures. Fanatics shares links, emails and phone numbers for local and national problem gambling helplines, including 1-800-GAMBLER.