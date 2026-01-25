Championship Sunday has arrived, and with the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN, new users can bet and get up to $2,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash on the action. Sunday's doubleheader begins with the top-seeded Denver Broncos hosting the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game at 3 p.m. ET, followed by the top-seeded Seattle Seahawks hosting the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game at 6:30 p.m. ET. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN with Bet Insurance Rewards up to $200 back in FanCash daily here:

Championship Sunday NFL betting preview

The New England Patriots are the NFL's most dominant franchise in the 21st century, and while many franchises may go through prolonged searches to return to relevance after losing a Hall of Fame quarterback and head coach, the Patriots quickly found their next duo that could duplicate some of the successes of the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era. Mike Vrabel took over a Patriots team off back-to-back four-win seasons, and went 14-3 this year while helping Drake Maye, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, play at an MVP-level. The Patriots had double-digit victories over the Chargers and Texans to advance to the AFC Championship Game, but unlike the first two rounds, they'll be on the road Sunday. But after the Broncos lost quarterback Bo Nix to a season-ending ankle injury, the Patriots are favored by more points in the AFC Championship Game on the road than they were in any of the first two rounds at home. The Broncos turn to Jarrett Stidham, who has four starts over six NFL seasons, at quarterback, and the Patriots are 5-point favorites in the latest NFL odds at Fanatics Sportsbook. The Patriots have the No. 3 scoring defense (17.8 ppg) with the Broncos fourth at 18.9 ppg, which leads to a low total of 42.5 points for the over/under.

On the NFC side, the Seattle Seahawks host the Los Angeles Rams in a matchup of the top two scoring offenses in the league. The Rams lead the NFL at 30.1 ppg, with the Seahawks second at 29.1 ppg this season. These two teams met twice during the regular season, with the home team winning each time. The Rams won, 21-19, in Week 11, followed by a 38-37 Seahawks overtime victory in Week 16. The Seahawks also have the No. 2 scoring defense (16.6 ppg), while the Rams are 10th at 20.7 ppg. Both teams feature elite playmakers, such as the Rams' Puka Nacua, Davante Adams and Kyren Williams with the Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Kenneth Walker III as big-play threats. For NFL betting, the Seahawks are favored by 2.5 points at Fanatics, with an over/under at 46.5 points.

