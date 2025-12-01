The Week 13 NFL schedule concludes on Monday Night Football in a matchup that has seen rather historic events in recent years. The New York Giants look to spoil something yet again for the Patriots on MNF, and sports bettors can use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to bet and get up to $2,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash for new users. Get the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here:

Patriots vs. Giants betting preview

One of the hottest and one of the coldest teams in the NFL meet on Monday Night Football, with the Patriots at 10-2 and on a nine-game winning streak, while the Giants are 2-10 with a six-game losing skid. However, the Giants still have plenty to play for with Jaxson Dart looking to prove himself as the franchise quarterback in his rookie season, and interim coach Mike Kafka auditioning for his chance to be the full-team head coach of the future. Dart missed the last two games with a concussion, but he has at least two touchdowns (passing and rushing combined) in all seven of his starts this season. Meanwhile, Drake Maye has showcased why he was a top-three pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and possibly the best quarterback of the trio taken at the top. Maye is third in the league with 3,130 passing yards, and he's thrown for at least 270 yards in three straight games.

For NFL betting, the Patriots are favored by 7 points in the latest Monday Night Football odds at Fanatics Sportsbook, with an over/under of 46.5 points.

Monday NBA betting preview

Monday features a nine-game NBA slate, including the Los Angeles Lakers hosting the Phoenix Suns at 10 p.m. ET. The Lakers enter on a seven-game winning streak, but they'll be playing the back end of a back-to-back on Monday after a 133-121 win over the Pelicans on Sunday. Luka Doncic, the NBA's leading scorer at 35.1 ppg this season, scored 34 points with 12 rebounds and seven assists. Doncic has scored at least 33 points in six straight games for the Lakers (15-4). The Suns (12-9) are coming off losses to the Nuggets and Thunder.

For NBA betting, the Lakers are favored by 6 points in the latest Monday NBA odds at Fanatics Sportsbook. Other intriguing NBA matchups for Monday include Cavaliers (-6.5) vs. Pacers, Clippers vs. Heat (-6) and Bulls vs. Magic (-8.5).

Monday NHL betting preview

A Pennsylvania rivalry takes place on Monday as part of the five-game NHL schedule when the Philadelphia Flyers host the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7 p.m. ET. The Flyers (14-7-3) have won three straight and five of their last seven contests, and are 8-3-2 at home this season. The Penguins, led by one of the all-time greats in Sidney Crosby, have won two of their last three games but are coming off a 7-2 loss to Toronto.

For NHL betting, the Flyers are -140 favorites, while the Penguins are +115 underdogs in the latest Monday NHL odds at Fanatics Sportsbook. Other intriguing Monday NHL matchups include Jets (-105) vs. Sabres (-115) and Ducks (+130) vs. Blues (-160) on the launch date of Missouri sports betting.

