The Week 18 NFL schedule kicks off with a can't-miss doubleheader with significant NFC postseason implications on Saturday, starting with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Carolina Panthers at 4:30 p.m. ET, followed by the San Francisco 49ers hosting the Seattle Seahawks at 8 p.m. ET.

It would have been impossible to imagine back at Halloween that Tampa Bay would find itself in a must-win situation while needing help on Sunday just to win the division shortly after New Year's Day, but the Buccaneers have done that to themselves with their recent play. Tampa Bay is 1-7 over its last eight games, which has allowed a Panthers team that has hovered around .500 to be in a "win and in" situation on Saturday.

The Panthers (8-8) lead Tampa Bay (7-9) in the NFC South and would win the division with a victory on Saturday or courtesy of a three-way tiebreaker advantage if the Falcons defeat the Saints on Sunday to improve to 8-9. Tampa Bay has won four straight NFC South titles, but that can change this weekend. The Buccaneers are 3-point favorites against Tampa Bay in the latest Saturday Week 18 NFL odds at Fanatics Sportsbook.

Seattle and San Francisco opened the season against one another, and they will close the regular season against one another before each team continues into the playoffs. When and where they play their first game will depend on Saturday night's result, though. The winner of this 49ers vs. Seahawks contest claims the NFC West, secures a first-round bye, and garners homefield advantage, while the loser will play opening weekend on the road. San Francisco defeated Seattle, 17-13, in Seattle in Week 1, but the Seahawks have won 13 of 15 since to enter at 13-3 on the year. The 49ers are 12-4 entering this 8 p.m. start. The Seahawks are 2.5-point favorites at Fanatics. Click here to get started:

