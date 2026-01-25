The two teams playing in Super Bowl 60 will be decided today, another chance to use the current Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN, where new users can bet and get up to $2,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash. The slate begins with Patriots vs. Broncos in the 2026 AFC Championship Game at 3 p.m. ET, followed by the Rams vs. Seahawks in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at 6:30 p.m. ET. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN with Bet Insurance Rewards up to $200 back in FanCash daily here:

Sunday NFL betting preview

The Denver Broncos will be without starting quarterback Bo Nix, who had season-ending ankle surgery for an injury suffered late in the Broncos' 33-30 overtime victory against the Bills last week, but they still have an elite defense that helped them secure the No. 1 seed in the AFC, and the homefield advantage that comes with that. The Broncos are fourth in the NFL in scoring defense (18.9 points per game allowed), second in yards allowed per play (4.5) and fifth in yards allowed per game (287.7) with defensive studs such as Pat Surtain II and Dre Greenlaw. The Broncos led the NFL with 68 sacks, 11 more than any other team during the regular season, and they'll need to put pressure on Drake Maye to counter Nix being out. However, the Patriots have the No. 5 scoring offense (28.1 ppg) and No. 3 scoring defense (17.8 ppg).

On the NFC side, the Seattle Seahawks host the Los Angeles Rams in the third meeting of the year between the two NFC West teams. The host has won each of the first two matchups, with the Seahawks most recently defeating the Rams, 38-37, in overtime on a winning two-point conversion on game's the final play Both running backs could play key roles in this matchup, with Seattle's Kenneth Walker III having 275 total yards and two touchdowns and the Rams' Kyren Williams posting 181 total yards and a score over those two matchups. The Rams have the No. 1 scoring offense in the NFL at 30.1 ppg, with the Seahawks second at 29.1 ppg. Seattle also has the No. 1 scoring defense at 16.6 ppg allowed.

