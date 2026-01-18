The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to bet and get up to $2,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash, perfect for Sunday's NFL Divisional Round games. NFL MVP favorite Matthew Stafford leads the Rams against the Bears at 6:30 p.m. ET, while Drake Maye, with the second-shortest odds to win the award, leads the Patriots against the Texans at 3 p.m. ET. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN with Bet Insurance Rewards up to $200 back in FanCash daily here:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Sunday NFL betting preview

If you're a believer in the adage of "defense wins championships," the AFC contest to kick off the Sunday NFL doubleheader should grab your attention. The Patriots host the Texans at 3 p.m. ET, and neither Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert nor Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers could lead their teams to a touchdown against these defenses last week. The Houston defense, however, scored two touchdowns of its own in a 30-6 win over the Steelers. The Patriots frustrated Herbert throughout, sacking him six times in a 16-3 New England victory. The Texans have the No. 1 scoring defense in the NFL at 16.7 points per game allowed, while the Patriots rank third at 17.9 ppg allowed. The Patriots also have a top-five offense, ranking fifth at 28.1 ppg, while the Texans are 13th at 24.1 ppg this season.

However, if potential offensive shootouts are more of your style, the later game on Sunday is one you don't want to miss. The Chicago Bears host the Los Angeles Rams at 6:30 p.m. ET. The Bears are coming off a 31-27 comeback victory over the Packers, scoring at least 31 points for the third time over their last five games. The Rams survived a scare from the Panthers despite being 10.5-point favorites in a 34-31 win. The Rams have the No. 1 scoring offense in the NFL at 30.7 ppg this season, and they've scored at least 34 points in four of their last five games.

For NFL betting, the Patriots are 3-point favorites in the latest Sunday NFL odds at Fanatics Sportsbook, with an over/under set at 41 points. Meanwhile, the Bears vs. Rams over/under is set more than a touchdown higher at 49 points, while Los Angeles is favored by four points. Click here to sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook to bet and get up to $2,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash at Fanatics:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics has tools and resources to provide users with assistance in practicing responsible gaming. Fanatics Sportsbook offers options such as the ability to take timeouts, as well as voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-GAMBLER, and you can find more information on problem gambling assistance, such as links, emails and phone numbers inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.